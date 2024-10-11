Commodity wrap: Coffee, aluminum, oil, gold (02/06/2020)
Coffee: Coffee prices have fallen below 95 cents per pound, the lowest level since October 2019 The harvest season of Arabica began in Brazil, Colombia...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with followings...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 6.38 million of which more than 377 000 died and over 2.92 million recovered. •...
Stocks jump after China denies halt of soy purchases DE30 eases after test of 12,000 pts Lufthansa (LHA.DE) surges as state aid draws...
Foreign Ministry of China denied yesterday's media reports on soybean purchases. Bloomberg reported that the country plans to halt purchases of some...
Trumps threatens to deploy more US troops to handle riots Australian GDP seen falling 0.3% QoQ in Q1 2020 Economic calendar is almost...
US indices played down reports that China plans to halt purchases of US farm products. S&P 500 added 0.38%, Dow Jones closed 0.36% higher and...
• Champagne moods on European stock markets • Protests across several US cities • Beijing paused some agricultural imports...
Despite a flurry of seemingly bad news equity indices remain in the champagne mood. A mix of US-China tensions and escalating street riots in US cities...
• Country-wide protests in the US • Flare-up in tensions between US and China • Coty (COTY.US) stock rose 10% US...
The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing PMI in May rose to 43.1 from 41.5 in the previous month. Today’s reading came...
EURUSD launched today’s session higher. However the upward move was halted at the key resistance zone (1.1150). Looking at H4 interval, the potential...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 6.28 million of which more than 374 000 died and over 2.85 million recovered. • US...
Stocks trim gains on China-US tensions FRA40 paints double top at 4,780 pts Chairman of Renault (RNO.FR) tries to calm employees...
European equity indices and US stock market futures nosedived following report from Bloomberg. Bloomberg claims that China plans to halt purchases of US...
Markets seem cautious at the beginning of a new week ISM manufacturing to be release in the afternoon No DAX cash session due to...
Stocks in Asia-Pacfic region are trading higher at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei and S&P/ASX 200 gain around 0.7% while indices in China...
• All eyes on Presidents Trumps press conference • Major indices in Europe close sharply lower • Twitter labels Trump tweet...
