Trump intends to hit the Chinese financial system
Rumors have emerged that Donald Trump during his speech is to indicate that the United States will hit the Chinese financial system in retaliation against...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Jerome Powell talked about the monetary policy tools used by the Fed. He indicates that the Fed has crossed the "red lines", which in other cases...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 5.94 million of which more than 362 000 died and over 2.6 million recovered. • US...
• President Donald Trump is expected to hold a press conference on China • Twitter made a “public interest notice” on...
Williams-Sonoma (WSM.US) stock jumped over 8% in premarket trading after the company posted its financial results for the first quarter. Home goods retailer...
Let's take a look at the technical situation of the French index. Looking at the M15 interval, one can see a potential head and shoulders pattern building...
• Bitcoin derivatives expire today • Cardano's price jumped 17% • Ethereum is testing major resistance Mixed...
Stocks pull back ahead of Trump's press conference DE30 tests 11,600 pts Volkswagen (VOW3.DE) said demand in China may have recovered...
Markets in wait-and-see mode Trump to hold press conference on China GDP reports from Italy, Poland and Canada Global markets...
EURUSD managed to break above the upper limit of 1.08-1.10 trading earlier this week. Upward move accelerated following a break and now the pair is testing...
US indices erased gains at the end of yesterday's session and finished lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.21%, Dow Jones declined 0.58% and Nasdaq...
• Global equities trading higher • Donald Trump threatens to close down Social Media • US Crude Oil stocks rise unexpectedly Major ...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 7.92 million barrels in the week ended May 22th 2020, following an 4.983 million decrease in the previous week and...
• President Trump announces 'big day' for social media • Pompeo reports to Congress that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous • US...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 2123 million in the week ended May 23rd, bringing total claims to near 41 million since...
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the global economy. Many traditional businesses have been struggling, some faced insolvency. However,...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 5.81 million of which more than 357 000 died and over 2.51 million recovered. • US...
European shares trade higher but momentum eased DE30 tested 11,800 pts ahead of European cash session Supervisory Board of Lufthansa...
Gold is trading higher today. However, looking at the H1 interval, one can see the price has reached a key resistance marked with the upper limit of local...
