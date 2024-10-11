Technical alert: USDCAD
USDCAD is trading lower today. However, the pair reached a key technical support. Looking at H4 interval, the area marked with green colour at 1.3870 is...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Oil: • Significant spread reduction between Brent and WTI crude oil with upward pressure on the market (spread below $ 2) • According...
Stock markets gain on vaccine hopes DE30 tested 11,500 pts but failed to break above so far Lufthansa (LHA.DE) has reached a rescue...
Global markets rally on vaccine hopes CB consumer confidence seen improving in April BoC Governor Wilkins to speak in the evening Global...
US holiday didn’t stop markets from rallying as futures around the globe were pushing higher on Monday and in the Asian trade on Tuesday. As a result...
Stock markets in Asia are rallying. Nikkei gains 2.5%, S&P/ASX 200 adds 2.2% and Kospi trades 1.5% above yesterday's close. S&P 500 futures...
• Stock markets across Europe closed in the green • Lufthansa and German government agree $9.8 billion rescue package • Anti-government...
Bitcoin is moving with a short-term bearish bias with the local support located at $8,700. Previously this level attracted new buyers and helped to engineer...
The German index is now gaining over 2%, and managed to break above the 30 April high at 11,332.3 pts as the German government is reportedly nearing a...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 5.52 million of which more than 347 000 died and over 2.31 million recovered. • US...
Market sentiment seems to be rather positive today. Most index futures traded higher in the morning, although news from the geopolitical front are not...
European markets surge despite China-US tensions DE30 tested 11,300 pts area Bayer (BAYN.DE) gains on Roundup settlement reports Stock...
Friday morning brought a sudden correction to the oil markets on Hong Kong tensions but this did little to the upwards trend that remains intact. Traders...
US and UK traders off for holiday German IFO index seen at 78.3 pts in May BoC Governor Poloz to speak A new week has begun....
Stocks in Asia-Pacific trade mixed at the beginning of a new week. Equities from Japan, Australia and South Korea gain while indices from China decline....
• Escalating tensions between Beijing and Washington • Increasing hopes for a coronavirus vaccine • British public debt ...
EURJPY reached the key intraday support from a technical point of view. The area at 117.00 handle is marked with the lower limit of Overbalance structure...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 5.23 million of which more than 335 000 died and over 2.10 million recovered. • US...
