Economic calendar: Flash PMIs dominate calendar
China-US relations in the spotlight Preliminary PMIs from Europe and US NVIDIA to report earnings after session close Markets...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
US indices finished yesterday's session with solid gains. S&P 500 added 1.67%, Dow Jones gained 1.52% and Nasdaq jumped 2.08% Stocks...
• Equity bulls back in charge • US Crude Stocks Fall the Most in 5 Months • Gold nears 8-year high Positive moods...
The US stock market has been very strong since Powell's Sunday interview. Nasdaq is trading approximately 5% below its all-time high boosted by Facebook...
Crude inventories in the US decreased by 4.98 million barrels in the week ended May 15th, 2020, following a 0.745 million drop in the previous period...
• US stock markets opened higher • Moderna (MRNA.US) shares fell as COVID-19 vaccine optimism fades • Strong results amid...
The global economy has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic and there’s a consensus that a return to normal will require effective and widely...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 5.00 million of which more than 325 000 died and over 1.97 million recovered. •...
GBPUSD launched today’s European session with a decline following a worse than expected inflation data from the UK. However, the downward move was...
Stocks in Europe struggle for direction DE30 trades in narrow range near 11,000 pts handle Hundreds of Lufthansa (LHA.DE) planes...
Precious metals enjoy strong gains this week. Platinum is one of the top movers. It is trading at a 10-week high and has already gained around 10% this...
FOMC minutes to be released in the evening DOE expected to show small build in oil inventories More earnings from US retailers Stock...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.05%, Dow Jones declined 1.59% and Nasdaq slipped 0.54%. Situation...
• Austria opposes EU Recovery Fund Plan • British government announced a new tariff regime • US Stocks trade mixed European...
Aussie is one of the top moving currencies during today's trading session. Meanwhile the dollar index fell further on Tuesday, extending Monday’s...
The Weekly Economic Index (WEI) provides a signal of the state of the U.S. economy based on data available at a daily or weekly frequency. It represents...
• US equities lack direction • Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify before the Senate Banking Committee • Baidu...
USDJPY is trading higher today following an announcement that the Bank of Japan will hold an unscheduled meeting on Friday. Looking on the chart from a...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 4.90 million of which more than 320 000 died and over 1.91 million recovered. • US...
