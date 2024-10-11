Top three charts of the week: US100, GOLD, EURUSD
US100 Taking a look at the American stock market index of tech companies, we can see a continuation of an upward trend. US100 almost completely recovered...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Walmart (WMT.US) reported its results financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Company reported adjusted EPS of $1.18 per share on revenue...
European rally fades, DAX trades lower DE30 tries to hold above 11,000 pts ThyssenKrupp (TKA.DE) mulls divesting from more units European...
Slight weakness in JPY could be spotted in the past minutes. Move was triggered by the Bank of Japan's announcement that it will hold an unscheduled...
Markets rally on vaccine hopes and EU stimulus Powell to appear in Senate in the afternoon US retailers to report earnings Investors...
US indices rallied yesterday on vaccine hopes. S&P 500 jumped 3.15%, Dow Jones added 3.85% and Nasdaq gained 2.44%. Russell 2000 rallied over...
• Moderna (MRNA.US) - clinical results suggested its vaccine has a "high probability" to provide protection from coronavirus...
German DAX index (DE30) break above key 11 000 pts level after France and Germany called o for the creation of a 500 billion euro ($ 543 billion) Recovery...
From the very beginning of today's US session, the Russell 2000 index, which tracks the so-called "Small-caps" or companies with relatively...
The euro appreciated towards $1.09 in afternoon trading on Monday, as risk-on moods returned to the markets following news that Moderna (MRNA.US)...
• Moderna (MRNA.US) trial stoked optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine. • Fed Powell believes that the US economy could shrink...
GOLD market launched a week higher following a break above the upper limit of triangle pattern. However after painting fresh YTD high, the downward correction...
Moderna’s (MRNA.US) announced that its experimental vaccine for coronavirus showed promise in early trials. Biotech company announced that...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 4.81 million of which more than 316 000 died and over 1.86 million recovered. • US...
Stocks rally as Powell is ready to do more DE30 tests upper limit of trading range Daimler (DAI.DE) to re-halt production at Alabama...
A strong rally continues on silver after the Fed Chairman suggested the central bank could do much more to support the economy, even though the pace of...
Trade news to dominate Monday's trading FOMC, RBA and ECB to release minutes later into the week PMIs to be released on Thursday As...
Asian equities are trading higher at the start of a new week. Nikkei gains 0.5% and Kospi trades 0.7% higher. S&P/ASX 200 gains 1.3%. DAX and...
