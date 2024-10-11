Daily summary: Global equity markets mixed at end of a uneasy week
• Growing trade tensions between the US and China • European indices close mostly higher • Gold Hits 7 year high European...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Gold touched its highest level in more than seven years on Friday as investors piled into the so-called safe haven asset amid growing tension between US...
Today’s upward move on EURUSD was halted at 61,8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent downward impulse. However the pair reached the key short -...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 4.56 million of which more than 304 000 died and over 1.72 million recovered. •...
• Rising trade tensions between China and the U.S. • US Retail Sales plunge at record pace • Apple (AAPL.US) opens lower US...
• Bitcoin near the $10k level after halving • Ethereum rally lost momentum • Visa is planning to launch digital currency...
Retail sales in the US plunged 16.4% month-over-month in April of 2020, worse than market forecasts of a 12.0% drop. The March figure slumped to a record...
The Commerce Department announced that it will amend foreign direct product rules to restrict Huawei from access to semiconductors made with US software....
European stocks recover from yesterday' declines DE30 tries to hold above 10,500 pts Deutsche Boerse (DB1.DE) to look for acquisitions Stocks...
TD Bank issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
Monthly set of indicators from China was released today. The data casts shadow on any expectations of V-shaped recovery in major economies. Industrial...
European futures point to a higher opening of cash session German GDP seen declining 2.2% QoQ in Q1 2020 US retail sales seen plummeting...
US indices made an impressive turnaround yesterday. S&P 500 was trading more than 2% lower but finished session 1.15% higher. Nasdaq gained 0.91%...
• US Stocks pare losses • European indices finished deeply in the red • Gold Hits 3-Week High During majority of today's...
The Weekly Economic Index (WEI) provides a signal of the state of the U.S. economy based on data available at a daily or weekly frequency. It represents...
Major US stock indexes are trying to erase early losses. Cisco and American Express lead the recovery. Both companies gain over 5.00% during today's...
• President Trump supports strong U.S. dollar • US Jobless Claims rose more than expected • 3M (MMM.US) sales fell...
Are pioneers better positioned for success than their traditional rivals? Traditional carmakers embrace electric vehicles E-commerce...
2.981 million Americans have filed unemployment claims during the week ended May 9th. Today’s reading came in above analysts’ expectations...
