EURUSD - ANZ recommendation (17.05.2024)
ANZ has issued a recommendation on the EURUSD currency pair. ANZ recommends taking a short position on the pair at the following levels: Entry...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
European indices trade lower DE40 drops to 1-week low Lanxess plunges after downgrades at BNPP Exane and Jefferies European stock market indices...
What a difference a couple of days make. One day stock markets are making record highs and banking on rate cuts, the next stocks are giving back gains...
Highlight of today's Asia-Pacific session was release of monthly activity data for April from China. Data can be best described as mixed, with industrial...
European indices set for lower opening Final CPI data for April from euro area due at 10:00 am BST Speeches from Fed, ECB and BoE members European...
Wall Street indices traded pulled back slightly from record highs yesterday. S&P 500 dropped 0.21%, Dow Jones ticked 0.10% lower and Nasdaq declined...
Wall Street indices trade mixed today - S&P 500 and Nasdaq trade flat, Dow Jones gains 0.1% and small-cap Russell 2000 drops 0.6% Dow Jones was...
Walmart (WMT.US) rallies over 6% today, following release of fiscal-Q1 2025 earnings report (calendar February - April 2024). US retailer reported results...
US natural gas prices have been climbing recently. NATGAS is trading over 50% above local lows reach in mid-April. There was quite a noticeable futures...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) issued an official weekly report on US natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to...
Cisco Systems reported fiscal-Q3 results on Wednesday Earnings turned out to be better-than-expected Company boost full-year revenue forecast Spike...
Wall Street indices open mixed US30 breaks above 40,000 pts mark Deere & Co drops after lowering full-year profit outlook Wall Street indices...
US industrial production report for April was released today at 2:15 pm BST. Report was expected to show small increases in industrial and manufacturing...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data: Initial Jobless Claims: actual 222K; forecast 219K; previous 232K; Jobless Claims...
US housing market data for April was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show small month-over-month increase in building permits as...
US stock futures are pointing higher on Thursday, suggesting that the move to record highs for the S&P 500 could be extended after better-than-expected...
AlphaValue downgrades Porsche stock Investors fear maintenance of hawkish Fed bankers' stance General market situation: Thursday's...
IFR has released a recommendation on the GBPUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a short position on the pair at the following levels: Entry...
