Stocks drop to session lows as Trump speaks
Donald Trump appeared on Fox News today. The US President touched on many topics but he's comments on China and USD drew the most attention. Trump...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 4.44 million of which more than 298 000 died and over 1.67 million recovered. • World...
Sell-off on stock markets continue DE30 breaks below 10,500 pts RWE (RWE.DE) reported 27% YoY increase in Q1 Ebit Stocks...
EURUSD launched today’s session lower, adding to yesterday’s decline. However the pair reached the key support this morning and buyers appeared...
US initial jobless claims seen at 2.5 million Fed, ECB and BoC members scheduled to speak Stocks continue to sell-off. Major indices...
US indices deepened declines started on Tuesday. S&P 500 dropped 1.75%, Dow Jones slumped 2.17% and Nasdaq dipped 1.55%. Major indices...
• European indices close lower on coronavirus concerns • Powell rules out negative rates • US Crude inventories declined...
Crude inventories in the US fell by 0.745 million barrels in the week ended May 8th, 2020, following a 4.59 million increase last week and compared with...
• Powell dampens hopes for negative rates introduction • US Producer Prices Fall at a Record 1.3% • Dollar index hovers...
During the speech, Powell did not say anything about negative interest rates. However, this changes in the Q&A session. It indicates that the Fed's...
Powell speaks today at an event organized by the Peterson Institute. His statement was strongly expected by the markets due to possible suggestions regarding...
Oil Oil price trade sideways near $25 (WTI) and $30 (Brent) On one hand, there is hope that demand is recovering. On the other, second...
Gilead Sciences (GILD.US) announced that it had struck a licensing agreement to produce the antiviral drug remdesivir in 127 countries, not...
DE30 broke below the consolidation range at the end of yesterday’s session and downward move accelerated. The German index is trading lower on the...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 4.35 million of which more than 293 000 died and over 1.61 million recovered. • US...
European markets drop on renewed virus fears DE30 breaks below 10,750 pts and tests 10,600 pts Volkswagen to limit output at biggest...
European stock markets launched the day lower and continued to deepen declines. Moods deteriorated as concerns over step-up in Covid-19 infections increased...
UK economy contracts 2% QoQ in Q1 2020 Powell to speak later today Global stock indices slumped in late evening yesterday. An attempt...
