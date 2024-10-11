Morning wrap
US indices lost ground at the end of yesterday's session. S&P 500 closed 2.05% lower, Nasdaq dropped 2.06% and Dow Jones moved 1.89% lower. Downbeat...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
• European indices finished today’s session mixed • US inflation falls to 0.3 % • Wall Street swing between gains...
The German index is trading in an sideways move today. In case buyers manage to break higher the resistance at 10885, another upward impulse could be launched....
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 4.29 million of which more than 288 000 died and over 1.54 million recovered. • US...
• China announces new tariff waivers for some US imports • Inflation in the US is falling down • TESLA (TSLA.US) - CEO...
EURUSD Let’s start today’s analysis with EURUSD. The pair remains stuck within a range between 1.0780 -1.0970. Looking at the D1 interval,...
Sentiment on global market remain upbeat on Tuesday and this especially refers to technological stocks as US100 soars past 9300 level and trades less than...
Novavax (NVAX.US) shares soared 37% in extended trading after the company announced in its first-quarter report an external investment of $388 million...
European stocks seesaw at the start of the session DE30 bounces off the 200-hour moving average Deutsche Post, E.ON and Allianz released...
European stocks seen opening lower US CPI seen slowing significantly in April A lot of Fed members scheduled to speak today European...
US indices managed to recover most of yesterday's early losses. S&P 500 finished 0.02% higher and Nasdaq added 0.78%. Dow Jones dropped 0.45% Stocks...
• Investors worry about a new wave of infections • European stocks finished in red • Wall Street swung between gains and...
Italy, which was the main epicenter of the coronavirus in Europe, today recorded the smallest number of new cases since March 4, namely 744. The number...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 4.19 million of which more than 284 000 died and over 1.5 million recovered. • US...
• New wave of infections could be starting in Germany, China and South Korea • TESLA (TESLA.US) shares plunged over 3% • Cardinal...
Saudi Energy Minister said that state-owned Saudi Aramco will reduce production by an additional 1 million barrels per day starting from June. This will...
European equities erase gains after session launch DE30 pulls back below 10,900 pts BaFin investigated Wirecard's communication...
DE30 reached the key intraday support from a technical point of view. The area near 10,920 pts handle is marked with the lower limit of aOverbalance structure...
