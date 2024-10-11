Economic calendar: Central bankers and earnings
Stock markets gain at the start of a new week Riksbank minutes and Italian production data ECB and Fed members to speak Global...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
More
Upbeat moods can be spotted on the market at the beginning of a new week. Shares from Japan and Australia gain while Chinese indices trade flat....
• Catastrophic labor market data from the USA • European Stocks end higher on easing US-China tensions • Eurogroup agrees...
Coronavirus: market update • The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 3.94 million of which more than 271,000 died and over 1.35...
• NFP jumped to 20.5 million • US China tensions eases • Uber Technologies (UBER.US) price soared after Q1 results US...
The US economy shed a record 20.5 million jobs in April, which is the biggest monthly decline in the data going back to 1939, with the previous record...
EURUSD is trading without a clear direction today. However, taking a look at H1 interval, one can see that the short-term sentiment turned bullish following...
Oil prices enjoyed strong gains recently and almost broke to new multi-week highs yesterday. However, bulls gave up at the end of yesterday's session...
• Bitcoin halving will take place on Tuesday • Bitcoin price breached the $10,000 level • Ethereum is testing major resistance...
Equities gain ahead of key jobs data DE30 tests 10,900 pts in spite of slump in German exports Siemens (SIE.DE) reported 18% in Q1...
US and Canada to release labour market report for April Oil rigs data due in the evening UK markets shut for holiday Long-awaited...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 1.15%, Dow Jones added 0.89% and Nasdaq jumped 1.41%. Moods in Asia-Pacific...
• European stocks higher as China exports rebound • BOE leaves interest rates unchanged • US Unemployment claims above...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 3.85 million of which more than 266 000 died and over 1.31 million recovered. • US...
• US unemployment claims above 3.1 million • Weak challenger report • Lyft (LYFT.US) shares soared 15% US...
The head and shoulders formation can be found on H4 interval. GBPUSD struggles with a key support which is marked with the neck line of SHS pattern. A...
Tech stocks outperform broad market this year Revenue growth rates slow below 5-year averages Companies fear ad spending collapse Growth-to-value...
About 3,169 million workers have filed unemployment claims during the week ended May 2nd. It is the smallest rise in initial claims in 7 weeks,...
According to a Bloomberg report, Tesla has suspended production at its factory near Shanghai, China. Production was expected to resume today after a 5-day...
