DE30 struggles with resistance at 10,700 pts
Industrial production in Germany and France collapses DE30 struggles near 10,700 pts HeidelbergCement (HEI.DE) drops after dividend...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Norges Bank surprised investors during today's interest rate announcement. Bank was expected to hold the main rate unchanged at 0.25% but instead decided...
Bank of England expected UK economy to shrink 14% in 2020 Initial jobless claims seen declining Christine Lagarde set to speak today Investors...
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed. S&P 500 dropped 0.70%, Dow Jones declined 0.91% but Nasdaq gained 0.51%. Mixed moods...
• Oil Prices fall on demand concerns • ADP report showed 20.2 million drop in private payrolls • European stocks close...
DE30 is trading lower today. However downward move reached the lower limit of the Overbalance structure. According to the methodology, if buyers manage...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 3.75 million of which more than 259 000 died and over 1.25 million recovered. • US...
The market focus this afternoon is on EM currencies with BRL, TRY, ZAR and MXN all down in excess of 1% against the greenback. With the pace of capital...
• Dismal ADP report • General Motors earnings beat forecasts • PayPal stock on track for new all-time high ahead of earnings US...
Fundamental look at current situation Oil did not manage to snap a losing streak in March. Price continued to freefall in April as numerous major economies...
Private businesses in the US fired 20 236k workers in April of 2020, from -27k in the prior month. Analysts’ has expected a reading to...
Nordea issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
EURUSD dropped below 1.08 handle today following release of the newest projections from the European Commission. The forecast points to a 7.7% GDP contraction...
European shares trade mixed on Wednesday DE30 makes another test of 10,750 pts handle BMW (BMW.DE) saw 20.7% YoY drop in deliveries...
ADP employment report in the spotlight Final services PMIs from Europe General Motors (GM.US) among earnings reporters Moods...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher with S&P 500 gaining 0.90%, Dow Jones adding 0.56% and Nasdaq closing 1.13% higher Moods...
• Oil prices rise for the fifth consecutive day • European stocks finished session higher despite German Court ruling • US...
The Weekly Economic Index (WEI) provides a signal of the state of the U.S. economy based on data available at a daily or weekly frequency. It represents...
