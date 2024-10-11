Coronavirus: market update
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 3.67 million of which more than 253 000 died and over 1.20 million recovered. • US...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
• Global stocks trade higher on reopening hopes • Oil price rebound • Disney (DIS.US) and Activision Blizzard (ATVI.US) will...
The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI index for the United States fell to 41.8 in April of 2020 from 52.5 in previous month and above market expectations...
DE30 is trading higher today. Despite a dynamic sell-off following German court ruling, the downward move was halted at the lower limit of the Overbalance...
USDCAD Let’s start today’s analysis with USDCAD. The pair bounced off the key support at 1.3870 and the upward move was launched afterwards....
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
European equities pull back after German court ruling DE30 drops below 200-hour moving average Lufthansa (LHA.DE) proposed to suspend...
German constitutional court announced a ruling in the ECB QE case today. Judges dismissed complaints with a 7-1 vote. However, things are not so simple....
Following strong sell-off in the second half of April, oil is catching a breath at the beginning of May. OIL.WTI gained more than 40% during the past...
German court rules on legality of ECB stimulus ISM non-manufacturing seen falling to 36.8 pts in April Moods have improved since...
In spite of early declines, US stocks managed to finish yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 added 0.42%, Dow Jones gained 0.11% and Nasdaq...
• Major European indices finished deeply in red • Warren Buffett dumps airlines shares • President Trump revives trade...
• US indices opened in red • Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB.US) reported record loss • Rising tensions between Washington and...
US Factory Orders recorded a double-digit drop, however worse than expected reading did not caused any significant marker reaction. New orders...
Ethereum is trading in a local upward trend. The coin pulled back to the $185 handle that is the key support for now. It is marked with a lower limit of...
European stock market sink at the start of a new week DE30 tests key support at 10,500 pts ThyssenKrupp (TKA.DE) secured €1...
DAX opened with a big bearish price gap after a long weekend (German stock market was closed on Friday). The index is reacting to comments from Mike Pompeo...
