Economic calendar: US-China tensions return to the agenda
Risk aversion rises following Trump and Pompeo comments Revised PMI data from the European countries RBA to announce rate decision...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Moods on the global financial markets are poor at the beginning of a new week. Hang Seng drops 4.1%, Kospi trades 2% lower and Indian Nifty is 5%...
• US equities markets trading in red at the beginning of the session • President Trump threatened to impose new tariffs on China • Amazon...
WTI crude futures soared more than 6% in a volatile session on Friday, after jumping 25% in the previous session as major oil producers began to reduce...
• Bitcoin price bounced off the $ 9,500 resistance. • Ethereum puled back below $ 220 • KFC implements blockchain technology We...
FTSE 100 (UK100.cash) fell 2.6% to trade around 5750 today, following the threat of US President Donald Trump to impose new tariffs on China in connection...
• Most stock markets are closed due to public holiday • ...
• US indices closed deeply in the red after weak macro data triggered concerns over the state of the economy. S&P 500 finished 0.9% lower,...
• European stocks close lower • ECB Fails to Expand QE • Weak economic data across Europe and US European indices finished...
The WEI is currently -11.58 percent, scaled to four-quarter GDP growth, for the week ending April 25 and -10.86 percent for April 18; for reference, the...
We are observing increased volatitlity on the FX market mostlikely caused by the month-end fixing flows. It seems that there is no fundamental news behind...
• The number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 3.24 million of which more than 229 000 died and over 1.01 million recovered. • US...
The German federal government is delaying the decision to open schools, kindergartens and resumption of the German Bundesliga season. Why is this important...
• US Jobless Claims top 3.8 million • Facebook and Tesla shares soared higher • Apple, Amazon and Visa will report...
The US jobless claims report was released at 1:30 pm BST. The reading once again showed a bigger than expected value. Initial jobless claims came in at ...
Carmakers see big drop in revenue in Q1 2020 Decline in vehicle sales followed coronavirus spread Tesla (TSLA.US) shows unexpected...
European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged at today's meeting. Such a decision was widely expected and, in turn, we did not see much of a...
EURUSD is trading in a local sideways move. Investors are waiting for today’s key event - ECB rate decision which will be announced at 12:45 BST....
European stocks open higher but erase gains later on DE30 pulled back to 11,000 pts after storming above 11,300 pts overnight Deutsche...
