Economic calendar: ECB decision and GDP reports
European countries report Q1 GDP Initial jobless claims seen at 3.5 million ECB expected to leave rates unchanged Risk-on...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
More
European countries report Q1 GDP Initial jobless claims seen at 3.5 million ECB expected to leave rates unchanged Risk-on...
US indices ignored poor US GDP reading yesterday and rallied on coronavirus drug hopes. S&P 500 finished 2.66% higher, Nasdaq added 3.57% and...
The press conference of FED chairman Jerome Powell has just ended and its course was in line with market expectations. Here are they key statements: -...
The FOMC maintained interest rates and refrained from introducing any additional action during the April meeting noting the severe economic damage and...
• The number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 3.17 million of which more than 220 300 died and over 979 000 recovered. • US...
• Gilead (GILD.US) drug remdesivir shows improvement in treating COVID-19 • Investors focus turned to the Federal Reserve press...
German DAX jumped in afternoon trading on Wednesday and is trading at its highest level in seven weeks, ahead of US Federal Reserve and ECB meetings after...
Long-awaited US GDP report for Q1 2020 was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Data showed that the US economy shrank at an annualized 4.8% QoQ. Market expected...
Gold Significant oversupply on the gold market is still expected this year Increase in investment demand is being offset by drop in jewelry...
GBPUSD is trading lower on the day. However, looking at the M30 interval, one can see that the pair reached the key support zone. The area marked with...
European indices post minor gains on Wednesday DE30 tests 10,800-10,900 pts resistance zone Volkswagen (VOW3.DE) saw 23% YoY drop...
FOMC to announce rate decision in the evening US GDP report for Q1 expected to show contraction Facebook, Microsoft, Tesla and Boeing...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower with S&P 500 dropping 0.52%, Dow Jones losing 0.13% and Nasdaq declining 1.4%. Russell 2000...
NY FED published its Weekly Economic Index which is currently -11.59 percent, scaled to four-quarter GDP growth, for the week ending April 25 and -11.08...
• European stocks finished session in green • US consumer confidence plunged to record low levels • Many countries plan...
• The number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 3.08 million of which more than 212 600 died and over 935 000 recovered. • US...
The Consumer Confidence Index dropped to 86.9 in April from 118.8 in March (revised from 120), The Present Situation Index plunged to 76.4 from 166.7,...
• US stocks continuing recent gains • Ohio and Illinois plan to reopen • Top 5 US companies will publish quarterly results this...
Two major central banks will announce monetary decisions this week: Fed and ECB. Although the market does not expect changes to the level of rates,...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 11 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 10 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 10 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 10 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 7 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 17 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 10 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 10 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 8 April 2025
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 4 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 22 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 10 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 11 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 4 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 8 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 10 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 4 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 8 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 8 April 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 10 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 10 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 11 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 8 April 2025
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator