CHFJPY - recommendation from TD Bank
TD Bank issued a recommendation for the CHFJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
More
TD Bank issued a recommendation for the CHFJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Risk-on moods can be seen on the global financial markets today. Equity futures rise in Europe and the United States. However, the US dollar can be seen...
European stock markets trade higher on Tuesday DE30 tests highs from April 17 and April 20 Big moves on shares of Wirecard (WDI.DE)...
CB consumer confidence expected to drop to 88 pts Riksbank seen staying on hold today Earnings marathon in a full swing Mixed...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher after a volatile session. S&P 500 gained 1.47%, Nasdaq added 1.11% and Dow Jones jumped 1.51%....
• Major European indexes finished today’s session in green • Several US states are preparing to ease lockdowns • WTI...
• US stocks markets opened moderately higher, • General Motors (GM.US) will not pay dividends • Apple (AAPL.US) delays...
After a morning surge, an upward move on DE30 stopped at local 1:1 geometry (10630 pts). The german index is stuck in a local sideways move. In case of...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with the following...
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 3.06 million of which more than 207 000 people have died and over 883 000 returned to health. US...
Selling pressure returned to the oil market at the beginning of a new week. OIL.WTI drops over 9% after testing $19 handle earlier in the day. Brent...
European stocks open higher but struggle later on DE30 breaks 10,600 pts but fails to hold above Adidas (ADS.DE), Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE)...
Italy plans to ease lockdown, Spain and UK mull decision US GDP report to be released later in the week While an empty macro calendar...
Stocks in Asia are rallying following a policy move from Bank of Japan. Nikkei gains 2.5%, S&P/ASX 200 adds 1.5% and Kospi is trading 2% higher....
• European stocks finished session lower • US indexes struggle for direction • US congress passed new stimulus package European...
Today Brazilian Real dropped 3.6% against US dollar. Justice Minister Sergio Moro announced his resignation after a dispute with President Bolsonaro over...
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 2.75 million of which more than 193,000 died and over 762,000 recovered. The US remains the epicenter...
• US stock markets opened higher • Further stimulus package has been approved by House of Representatives • American Express...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 11 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 10 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 10 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 10 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 7 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 17 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 10 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 10 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 8 April 2025
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 4 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 22 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 10 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 11 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 4 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 8 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 10 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 4 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 8 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 8 April 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 10 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 10 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 11 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 8 April 2025
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator