Technical alert: EURUSD
A dynamic rebound can be observed on EURUSD today. However, the pair reached the key resistance level - area near 1.08 handle, marked with upper limit...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
TD Bank issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
• Bitcoin at new monthly highs • Etherum break above the key resistance level • Starbucks and McDonald's are testing Chinese digital...
European stock market pullback DE30 attempts to break above 10,400 pts Lufthansa (LHA.DE) may run out of cash within weeks Stocks...
Goldman Sachs issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
Markets are in risk-off mode German Ifo to be released in the morning Big drop expected in US durable goods orders in March Global...
US indices erased gains following a report that Gilead's coronavirus drug is ineffective. S&P 500 closed 0.05% lower, Dow Jones gained 0.17%...
The weekly NY Fed index (WEI) indicates a decline in GDP this year at 11.7% in the assessment of recent economic data which were avaiable at the end of...
In the last minutes we have been observing a strong declines on Wall Street. This is linked to recent rumors that a Gilead drug called Remdesivir, which...
• European indces closed in the green • Weak economic data from the US and Eurozone • Oil price pushes higher European...
• US markets open slightly higher • US jobless claims hit 26 million in 5 weeks • Intel (INTC.US) will post quarterly results...
The US jobless claims report was released at 1:30 pm BST. The reading came slightly below market expectations. Initial jobless claims came in at 4427k...
Oil market suffered the worst day in history on Monday National lockdowns and aircraft groundings depress demand Massive decline...
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 2.65 million of which more than 185 000 died and over 727 800 recovered. The US remains the epicenter...
US100 index is trading in a local sideways move today.Investors are waiting for the US session open as well as key US data (PMIs and jobless claims). Looking...
European markets pulled back after big drop in PMIs DE30 made failed attempt of breaking above 10,500 pts in the morning Vonovia...
As investors might have spotted, another PMI reading from Europe indicates a gigantic slump. British PMI data turned out be far worse than expected. Services...
Preliminary PMIs from France and Germany have been released at 8:15 am BST and 8:30 am BST, respectively. Readings echoed what we saw in flash PMIs from...
