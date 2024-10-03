Chart of the day - USDJPY (16.05.2024)
Japan's economy experienced a more significant contraction than anticipated in the first quarter of 2024, with an annualized decrease of 2.0% compared...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
Yesterday's CPI data stirred investors' emotions and was a catalyst for dynamic gains in the stock markets. However, the report itself was not...
Stock indices from Asia-Pacific are recording a rising session following record gains on Wall Street the previous day. Chinese indices are gaining...
Wall Street indices traded higher today, supported by US CPI reading for April. S&P 500 gains 1%, Dow Jones adds 0.7%, while Nasdaq jumps 1.2% US...
Monday.com (MNDY.US), US software company, rallies almost 20% and is one of the best performing Wall Street stocks today. The move higher in company's...
Cocoa futures are trading higher for the second day in a row, gaining around 7% today. This comes after a record single-day plunge on Monday, when cocoa...
Precious metals are enjoying strong gains today, with US CPI data providing fuel for the move. While US CPI report for April was more or less in-line with...
US Department of Energy (DOE) issued an official weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show a decline in headline...
Wall Street opens higher after in-line CPI reading US500 tested 5,300 pts area GameStop and AMC drop as meme stock rally eases Wall Street...
The US CPI report for April was mostly in line with expectations. The annual rate for headline price growth fell to 3.4% from 3.5%, while the core rate...
Today's US inflation reading came in roughly in line with expectations, marking the first U.S. inflation reading this year that didn't surprise...
The meme stock rush that fueled Wall Street excitement in 2021 has once again swept the stock market. The alleged return of legendary user @RoaringKitty,...
Key macro release of the week - US CPI report for April - has just been released at 1:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show a deceleration in headline...
- US, retail sales report for April. Actual: 0.0% m/m. Expectations: 0.4% m/m. Previously: 0.7% m/m. ex-auto data: Actual: 0.2% m/m. Expectations:...
While most of the market is focused on the US CPI print and what the Fed does next, we have noticed something very interesting happening in global stock...
Markets are waiting for a key macro release of the week - US CPI report for April scheduled for 1:30 pm BST today. The report will be closely watched as...
The German index slightly gains The euro weakens in anticipation of the June rate cut The dollar weakens ahead of the CPI report release Indices...
10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Industrial Production for March: Industrial Production: actual 0.6% MoM; forecast 0.5% MoM; previous...
The recent Wage Price Index (WPI) report for the first quarter of 2024 brought some relief to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) as wage growth slowed....