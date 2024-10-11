Coronavirus: market update
The number of confirmed virus cases increased to almost 2.5 million of which more than 171 240 died and over 655 800 recovered. The...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Oil market continues to experience significant distress. One day after the front-month contract plunged over 300%, the active June contract is cratering...
Equity markets drop after epic oil market crash Double top pattern on DE30 chart SAP (SAP.DE) sees strong increase in cloud revenue Crash...
Markets in risk-off mode following oil market carnage ZEW index seen at -41 pts in April Netflix (NFLX.US) to report earnings after...
US indices declined yesterday as stocks followed oil lower. S&P 500 closed 1.79% lower, Dow Jones dropped 2.44% and Nasdaq dipped 1.03%. Risk-off...
• WTI oil price plunged 40% • US indices mixed in volatile session • Gold trading around $1700 an ounce European...
• Collapsing oil prices drag US stocks down • IBM (IBM.US) to report earnings after market close • Disney (DIS.US)...
DE30 is trading almost 1.5% lower on the day. Looking at the chart from a technical point of view, one can see that the index is painting a double top...
The number of confirmed corona virus cases surpassed 2.4 million of which more than 165 700 died and over 632 900 recovered. The US remains...
European stocks open higher but pull back later on DE30 pulls back from the 10,750 pts area SAP (SAP.DE) to report earnings tomorrow Stocks...
It looks like there is no end to selling pressures on the oil market. WTI (OIL.WTI) declines over 8% and tests $23 handle today. The price is being influenced...
Mixed moods at the start of a new week Trump hinted on new stimulus deal IBM (IBM.US) to report earnings after market close Global...
Stocks in Asia are trading mixed with Nikkei and S&P/ASX 200 declining 1% and Chinese indices gaining. Kospi trades flat. DAX futures point to...
• Gilead Sciences' (GILD.US) new experimental drug show signs of being effective in treating coronavirus • President Trump plans...
• President Trump announced restart plan • Gilead stocks jumped 10% on Covid-19 Treatment Hopes • Schlumberger (SLB.US)...
Gilead Science (GILD.US), a US biotech company gains over 10% at the start of the Wall Street session, based on information about the possible high efficacy...
The number of confirmed virus cases increased to almost 2.20 million of which more than 147 500 died and over 557 500 recovered. The US remains the epicenter...
• Major cryptos bounced of the weekly lows • Ethereum testing major resistance • Grayscale controls almost 2% of the world’s...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
