A correction move can be observed on the gold market today. Price of this precious metal is pulling back from recent highs at $1700. However the main trend...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Stocks jump on "promising results" of Gilead drug DE30 jumps above 10,600 pts but rally stalls European car sales drop...
Markets rally on coronavirus drug report Final European CPI reading for March Procter & Gamble to report earnings ahead of opening...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher with S&P 500 gaining 0.58% and Dow Jones closing 0.14%. Nasdaq rallied 1.66% and is trading...
• Europe stocks close higher • US stock lack direction • US Jobless claims surged by 5.2 million last week Most of...
Starting from Today the Federal Reserve Bank of New York will begin regular publication of its Weekly Economic Index (WEI) to provide timely information...
• US stocks opened slightly higher • BlackRock (BLK.US) profits sink • Morgan Stanley (MS.US) profits lower than...
The price of WTI crude oil is still at a low level, close to $20 per barrel, which is associated with yesterday's record increase in US oil inventories,...
Banks launched Wall Street earnings report Earnings lower than year ago in most cases Massive increase in provisions for bad loans Dow...
Initial jobless claims came in at 5245k against expected 5500k. Last week jobless claims came in at 6606k. The latest figure brought the total reported...
US jobless claims data will be released at 1:30 pm BST. The reading is expected to show another massive increase of 5.5 million, putting combined...
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased to almost 2.1 million of which more than 135 000 people died and over 516 000 recovered.The...
European stocks gain on Thursday DE30 moves sideways below 10,400 pts handle German government offers boost to credit insurers Most...
Oil market is trading in a sideways move today. The price of the commodity sits below the key support area at $21 and continuation of the downward move...
Jobless claims seen rising 4.6 million NY Fed to release new weekly index BlackRock and Morgan Stanley among today's earnings...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower following a set of weaker-than-expected US data (retail sales, NY Empire, industrial production)....
• Major indexes trade lower on weak data • Oil prices dropped due to oversupply concerns • BOC leaves interest rates...
According to the Energy Information Administration oil inventories in the US increased by 19.2 million barrels in the week ending April 10th. ...
