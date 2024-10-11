US OPEN: Wall Street lower after disappointing data
• US indices trading lower at the opening • Pandemic hits the banking sector's profits • Citigroup’s (C.US)...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
US retail sales data for March has been released at 1:30 pm BST. The reading showed headline measure dropping 8.7% MoM (exp. -8% MoM). Sales excluding...
The declines on the stock markets in March were so steep that investors rushed to "buy the dip". Nobody expected such a dynamic V-shaped...
The number of confirmed virus cases hit above 2 million of which more than 126 thousand died and over 485 thousand recovered. The US remains the epicentre...
US Bancorp (USB.US) reported first quarter earnings that missed analysts' forecasts and revenue that came above expectations. Company reported earnings...
Germany expected to extend lockdown until May 3 DE30 breaks below 10,500 pts, market geometries in the spotlight Fitch downgrades...
Stock markets in Europe are pulling back as lockdown measures are set to be extended and, in turn, hope for quick economic rebound wanes. Reports surfaced...
Noteworthy data from the US economy Bank of Canada to announce rate decision 3 big US banks to report earnings ahead of opening bell Moods...
US indices booked strong gains yesterday. S&P 500 added 3.06%, Dow Jones moved 2.39% higher and Nasdaq jumped 3.95%. Moods in Asia are...
• Wall Street hopes for a quick restart to the U.S. economy • European stock end the session with mixed results • Gold...
• US stock markets opened higher • Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.US) raised its dividend by over 6% • JP Morgan...
The oil price bounced off the key resistance zone at $28 handle (which we have spoken about in previous analysis). According to the Overbalance methodology...
Oil OPEC+ agreed to cut output by 9.7 mbpd, the biggest coordinated cut in history OPEC+ and G20 cuts combined with strategic reserve...
Global coronavirus cases rose towards 2 million today with over 456,500 recoveries. The number of people confirmed to have died as result of the coronavirus...
JPMorgan (JPM.US) was the first major US bank to report earnings for Q1 2020. The Bank reported EPS of $0.78 against $2.65 in Q1 2019 (-70.5% YoY). Provisions...
TD Bank issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
European investors returned from Easter break in upbeat moods causing stocks from the region to jump on Tuesday. Improvement in coronavirus data played...
Deutsche Boerse is experiencing technical difficulties and trading on DAX has been halted. In turn, trading on instruments like DE30 or DE30.cash has been...
