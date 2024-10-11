Economic calendar: Focus shifts to Q1 earnings
Markets return to normal after Easter break Earnings season on Wall Street begins Markets are returning to normal operations after...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.01% while Dow Jones declined 1.39%. On the other hand, Nasdaq gained 0.48% Moods...
• OPEC+ seek to finalize oil cuts in G20 talks, • The Russian ruble soars higher • Dollar retreats slightly Most...
What did OPEC decide? Will the G20 meeting bring any changes? Yesterday OPEC + group finally decided to establish a new agreement regarding production...
Majority of the stock markets are shut for trading today and volatility on the FX market is low.. However, the same cannot be said about cryptocurrencies....
European markets are shut for Easter break High concentration of earnings in DAX index Around half of German blue chips can be labelled...
Global coronavirus cases surpassed 1,6 million today with over 362,000 recoveries. The number of people confirmed to have died as result of the coronavirus...
• Major cryptos erased weekly gains, • Bitcoin and Litecoin failed to break above key resistance levels, • Visa will issue...
Most of the European stock markets are shut today but not Russian RUS50. The index is vulnerable to changes in oil prices and can be used today as a kind...
Meeting of G20 energy ministers Most equity markets shut for holiday already The final day of the trading week has arrived. However,...
US indices finished yesterday's session with solid gains. S&P 500 gained 1.45%, Dow Jones added 1.22% and Nasdaq moved 0.77% higher. Trading...
• US Federal Reserve's announced $2.3 trillion loans package to support the economy • US Jobless Claims higher then expected • Oil...
BREAKING : OPEC considers making a 2 year deal According to Energy Intel Amena Bakr, OPEC mebers are discusing potential 2 year deal. Possible cuts of...
The first news from the OPEC + video conference on a new production cut agreement points to a solution to the problems between Russia and Saudi Arabia....
• FED announced further stimulus package • US Jobless Claims Above Forecasts • Disney (DIS.US) - number of subscribers...
Wall Street Q1 2020 earnings season starts next week Big banks and airlines among the first to report CapEx, dividend and buyback...
The upward move on the US100 index was halted today in the vicinity of highs from March 7 (8285 pts). Nevertheless, short-term trend remains upward therefore...
Global coronavirus cases surpassed 1,5 million today with over 332,000 recoveries. The number of people confirmed to have died as result of the coronavirus...
The US jobless claims report was released at 1:30 pm BST. The reading once again showed a bigger than expected value. Initial jobless claims came in at...