Oil gains ahead of OPEC+ video meeting
Oil is in the spotlight this week with two big meetings scheduled for today (OPEC+) and tomorrow (G20 energy ministers). Crude is moving higher ahead of...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
More
Oil is in the spotlight this week with two big meetings scheduled for today (OPEC+) and tomorrow (G20 energy ministers). Crude is moving higher ahead of...
Stocks in Europe retest recent highs DE30 fails to break above Tuesday's high Airbus (AIR.DE) to slash airplane production by...
OPEC and non-OPEC producers to hold video meeting Eurogroup to restart pandemic funding talks US jobless claims and Canadian labour...
US indices finished yesterday's session with big gains. S&P 500 closed 3.41% higher, Dow Jones added 3.44% and Nasdaq jumped 2.58% Gains...
• European indexes went down as the pandemic continues to spread • US indices rebound • Bernie Sanders withdrew from the...
The U.S.' crude oil inventories increased more than market expectations last week as demand destruction stemming from the coronavirus wears on. According...
• US stocks open higher • TESLA (TSLA.US) is cutting wages • Pinterest (PINS.US) soared 14% in extended trading Yesterday’s...
Oil Investors wait for OPEC+ video meeting (Thursday). Output cuts will be discussed Donald Trump raised hopes for a cut of 10-15 million...
Optimism over a slowdown in coronavirus cases faded after latest reports suggest the outbreak is far from contained. Global coronavirus cases rose to 1,446,981...
US indices are trading in a local sideways move today. Looking at US500 chart, one can see a head and shoulders formation which often heralds a trend reversal....
Stocks pull back as Covid-19 cases jump and Eurogroup lacks consensus DE30 with a floor near 38.2% retracement (10,200 pts) Infineon...
FOMC minutes to be released today Eurogroup failed to find consensus on pandemic funding No major reports are scheduled for release...
US indices made a big reversal during yesterday's session. S&P 500 closed 0.16% lower after rising as much as 3.5%. Dow Jones finished 0.12%...
• Spread of the coronavirus may be slowing, • European indexes end higher for second day, • US Dollar falls further, European...
US indices started today’s session higher. But shortly after a launch, one can see that sellers are in advantage. Looking at M30 interval the 22850...
• Signs of a slowdown in the worldwide spread of the coronavirus • US indices rally at the opening • Kraft Heinz (KHC.US)...
TD Bank issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
Global coronavirus cases rose to 1,358,950 million today with over 293,000 recoveries. The number of people confirmed to have died as result of the coronavirus...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 11 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 10 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 10 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 10 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 7 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 17 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 10 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 10 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 8 April 2025
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 4 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 22 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 10 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 11 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 4 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 8 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 10 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 4 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 8 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 8 April 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 10 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 10 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 11 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 8 April 2025
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator