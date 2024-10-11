Morning wrap
US indices finished yesterday’s session lower. S&P 500 and Nasdaq dropped 4.41% while Dow Jones declined 4.44%. Russell 2000 closed almost...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
• Stock markets extend Q1 losses • Trump warns of “very painful two weeks” • Oil prices continue to fall on...
• Number of new coronavirus cases rose in the US • U.S. stock markets trading lower at the opening • Caterpillar...
The Institue for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing PMI in March declined to 49.1 from 50.1 in February, beating market forecasts of 44.9....
The market crash has caught many investors off guard. However, a steep decline in equity prices might also be seen as an investment opportunity, especially...
ADP Non-Farm Employment in the US decreased to -27k from 183k in the prior month. Analysts’ has expected a reading to show a much larger loss...
NZDUSD has been trading in an upward move since March 19. Nevertheless the pair broke below the trendline yesterday which may suggest a return to a downward...
Global coronavirus cases surpassed 872,000 with nearly 185,000 recoveries. The number of people confirmed to have died as result of the coronavirus has...
Nordea issued a recommendation for the CHFJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with the followings levels: Entry...
Pressure returns to global stock markets at the beginning of a new quarter. Stocks in China, Japan and South Korea dropped while European equity indices...
European indices sink on Wednesday DE30 test lower limit of trading range at 9,500 pts Continental (CON.DE) withdrew outlook for...
US indices finished yesterday’s session lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.60%, Dow Jones declined 1.84% and Nasdaq slipped 0.95%. On the other hand,...
ADP expected to show 150k decrease in US employment Manufacturing ISM forecast to drop to 45 pts Revised PMI data from Europe Risk-off...
• FED announces further liquidity tools • Jump in Covid-19 infections in New York state • US government is preparing further...
• Wall Street swung between gains and losses during today’s open • FED announced temporary repo facility • McCormick...
The Chicago Purchasing Managers Index (Chicago PMI), also known as Chicago Business Barometer, went down to 47.8 from 49.0 in the prior month, the Institute...
Global coronavirus cases exceeded 800,000 with nearly 170,000 recoveries. The number of people confirmed to have died as result of the coronavirus has...
TD Bank issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
