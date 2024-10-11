Technical alert: EURUSD
EURUSD is trading lower after bouncing off the resistance area at 1.1055. The nearest support to watch is marked with the upper limit of 1:1 structure...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Bank of Canada decided to deliver a 50 basis points rate cut in an emergency move. Main rate was lowered from 0.75% to 0.25%. The move is aimed at supporting...
JPMorgan issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
• Major Cryptocurrencies are trading in consolidation after unsuccessful attempts to break through key resistance levels • The new...
Boris Johnson confirmed via Twitter that he has tested positive for coronavirus and is in self-isolation now. UK Health Secretary and Finance Minister...
European equities erase some of recent gains DE30 keeps failing at 10,000 pts resistance level Infineon Technologies (IFX.DE) withdrew...
US House to debate economic relief bill in the early afternoon Revised UoM consumer sentiment data for March Stock markets ignored...
US indices surged yesterday as optimism over the stimulus package persisted. S&P 500 gained 6.24%, Dow Jones added 6.38% and Nasdaq jumped 5.6%....
• US Jobless Claims worse than at the peak of the financial crisis. • BoE Holds Interest Rates at Record Lows • European...
US dollar is falling for the third day in a row after the coordinated action from the Fed and other central banks around the world to provide USD liquidity...
• US jobless claims surged to a record levels • Dollar index falls for the third day, US indices opened higher • UnitedHealth...
Coronavirus pandemic limits economic activity around the world Governments encourage citizens to stay at home Some sectors may benefit...
Long-awaited US jobless claims data has been just released. The report showed a massive increase to 3283k from 281k last week. This is the highest reading...
Global coronavirus cases exceeded 486,800 with over 117,500 recoveries. The number of people confirmed to have died as result of the coronavirus has now...
European equities ease after two-day rally DE30 struggles with resistance at 9,700 pts Volkswagen (VOW3.DE) expects sales in China...
USDCHF has been trading in an upward trend since 9th March. Looking at the pair from a technical point of view, one can see that a correction move is being...
US jobless claims expected to surge BoE and CNB to announce rate decisions Powell to speak at 11:05 am GMT The most awaited...
• Wall Street surged on Wednesday • Another volatile session in Europe • Coronavirus infections continue to rise US...
