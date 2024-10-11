Commodity wrap: Gold, oil, corn, sugar (25.03.20)
Gold: The decision of the South African authorities to close the economy, including all metal mines, leads to reduced liquidity on the gold market A...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
• Amount of the infected cases in the US continue to rise • US might become new epicenter of the coronavirus, accordingly to WHO • Nike...
Global coronavirus cases exceeded 434,500 with over 111,800 recoveries. The number of people confirmed to have died as result of the coronavirus has now...
European equities add to yesterday’s massive gains DE30 broke above 10,000 pts but backed off later on Citi slashed price target...
European equities opened higher on Wednesday. The German DAX (DE30) broke above 10000 pts handle this morning and is trading 25% above recent low (8000...
Risk trades gain as Republicans and Democrats agree on stimulus UK CPI slowed in-line with expectations in February Drop expected...
US indices finished yesterday’s session with massive gains on hopes that Democrats and Republicans agree on a stimulus bill. Dow Jones surged...
• Stocks Extend Gains • Gold rally continues • DAX HIT its biggest one-day gain since 2008 US indices...
• Investors remain focused on fiscal stimulus efforts and recent FOMC action • Positive sentiment returned to the markets • IHS...
Coronavirus panic and responses from central banks and governments led to abnormal movements in the financial markets. Let's take a look at the current...
Global coronavirus cases exceeded 392,000 with over 103,000 recoveries. The number of people confirmed to have died as result of the coronavirus has now...
USDCHF has been trading in an upward trend since 9th March. Looking at the pair from a technical point of view, one can see that a correction move is being...
European markets surge, S&P 500 futures hit upper trading limit DE30 breaks above the upper limit of the Overbalance structure HeidelbergCement...
The long-awaited preliminary PMIs for March from major European economies have been just released. French data released at 8:15 am GMT showed manufacturing...
Flash PMIs from Europe and the United States US Senate still negotiates coronavirus relief package Macro data has been overlooked...
US equities failed to rally yesterday in spite of Fed announcing an unlimited QE. S&P 500 closed 2.93% lower, Dow Jones dropped 3.04% and Nasdaq...
• FED's unprecedent move • US Stocks Extend Declines • Gold Surges after Fed Action The number of infected...
EURUSD is trading in an upward correction move. The pair reached the key resistance area today. The zone marked with violet colour is a result of the...
