US OPEN: Fed announces more stimulus
• Lack direction on Wall Street • US Dollar pulls back • Goldman upgrades Boeing’s (BA.US) rating FED...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased to 350,512 of which more than 15,000 died and over 100,000 have recovered. Italy, the...
Equities in Europe and US stock futures jumped after the Fed announced expansion of measures aimed at supporting markets. The Federal Reserve will buy...
European equities sink at the beginning of the week DE30 attempts to break back above 8,600 pts MTU Aero Engines (MTX.DE) to suspend...
Investors focus on coronavirus fiscal aid No important readings scheduled from Europe, Canada or the US Japan to release preliminary...
Stocks markets in Asia and index futures from the United States and Europe. Kospi and S&P/ASX 200 dropped over 5%. HSCEI is trading 3.7% down....
• US stocks turn into the red • European shares close session higher • The U.S. dollar tumbled from a record high European...
Bitcoin slumped last week but managed to bounce back off the 161.8% Fibonacci retracement Litecoin rebounded from the round 100 USD handle Cryptocurrencies...
• Moods on global equity markets improved • US indices open higher • Tiffany (TIF.US) trade sharply higher State...
The number of people infected with the coronavirus across the world surpassed 252,000, of which 89,061 have recovered the death toll from the virus has...
GBPUSD is trying to recover after the recent fall. As we have suggested in the latest technical alert, the pair reached the 127.2% Fibonacci retracement...
Global equity markets recover DAX breaks above 9,000 pts Beiersdorf (BEI.DE) to launch production of medical grade disinfectants. It...
European stock markets enjoy strong gains on Friday after coordinated actions of governments and central banks managed to calm investors’ nerves....
Moods on global equity markets improved Canadian retail sales expected to show increase Oil rig data to show impact of price crash Upbeat...
Wall Street indices managed to finish yesterday’s volatile session slightly higher. S&P 500 closed 0.47% higher, Dow Jones added 0.95%...
• EUR/USD slumps below 1.0700 after ECB announces EUR750bn of Pandemic-QE • BoE cuts rates to new lows in emergency move • WTI...
Number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased to 229,973 of which 86,256 have recovered and 9,386 died. In Europe, the current epicenter of the pandemic,...
• US indices open lower • BOE cuts interest rates • Marriott (MAR.US) withdrawn its 2020 guidance and is eliminating...
