BREAKING: BoE cuts rates
Bank of England cuts rates by 15 bps and launches new QE program. The BOE lowers rates to 0.10% from 0.25%. The BOE says it will increase holdings...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
USD sees massive gains despite zero rates, renewed QE in the US Global markets witness a funding stress comparable to 2008 EM currencies the most...
The number unemployment claims edged down by 4 thousand to 211 thousand in the week ended March 7th from the previous week’s revised level of 215...
Coronavirus-related disruptions to be a massive hit to the economy Insurance claims expected to rise significantly in 2020 Trade credit...
Stocks in Europe launched the day higher thanks to a massive stimulus plan announced by the European Central Bank. However, optimism began to fade as the...
ECB announced massive stimulus DE30 erases morning jump BMW (BMW.DE) says production in China at 60% in March Moods on the...
Markets remain volatile SNB and Norges Bank to deliver rate decisions today Investors remain nervous. Coordinated actions from central...
US indices finished yesterday’s session lower but off the daily lows. S&P 500 closed 5.18% lower, Dow Jones dropped 6.3% and Nasdaq declined...
• Dollar surges • US stocks extend losses • Crude oil down over 18% Global equity markets slumped today despite measures...
The number of those infected with coronavirus has increased to 208,204 today. So far 8272 people have died and 82902 managed to recover. Number of...
Oil: WTI oil drops to around USD 25 per barrel At this price most American shale is unprofitable Spread between WTI and Brent crude oil may fall...
• Dollar Index reached 100 • US Stocks hit 3 year low • Tesla (TSLA.US) forced to halt production in Fremont The U.S....
GBPUSD has been trading in a very steep downward move recently. The pair dropped below 1.20 USD during today’s session. Looking at W1 interval from...
Today number of infections surpassed 200,000 as the new coronavirus continues to spread worldwide. The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 169 countries...
AUDUSD broke below the 2008 lows at 0.6006 on the back of US Dollar strength and ongoing concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic. RBA already lowered...
Downward move in the oil market shows no signs of stopping. Decline in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak is accompanied by rising supply in Russia...
European equities pull back, S&P 500 futures hit limit down DE30 tries to hold above 8,500 pts European car registrations dropped...
JPMorgan issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
