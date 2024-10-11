Economic calendar: Government actions remain in focus
Risk-off moods returned during Asian session Government actions in focus RBA to make policy announcement overnight Risk-off...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
More
Risk-off moods returned during Asian session Government actions in focus RBA to make policy announcement overnight Risk-off...
US indices surged yesterday after the administration unveiled some details of the stimulus package. However, the package is yet to be agreed on with...
• Stocks managed to rebound after volatile session • Fed reintroduce CPFF • Gold trades higher after five days of...
Coronavirus continues to spread worldwide. The number of infected cases across the globe increased to 189,233 of which 80,874 recovered and over 7,513...
• US indices try to recover yesterday losses • US Dollar is strengthening • Amazon (AMZN.US) - would like to hire 100,000 workers US...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
Recently, one can observe extraordinary volatility in the financial markets. Let’s look at the technical situation on Silver, Bitcoin and DE30. Silver The...
JPMorgan issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
Gold shows little resemblance to its safe haven status during the ongoing stock market turmoil as it trades 13% below YTD high. The precious metal is erasing...
European stocks open higher but erased the gain later on German ZEW index plunges to -49.5 pts in March Volkswagen (VOW1.DE) shuts...
The ZEW Economic Sentiment Index for Germany plummeted to -49.5 in March 2020, the well below market expectations of -26.4.That is the lowest headline...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
Governments’ actions boost market sentiment US retail sales data due today US futures surged overnight after the worst Wall...
US indices had one of the worst session in history yesterday. S&P 500 dropped 11.98%, Dow Jones declined 12.93% and Nasdaq slipped 12.32% Moods...
Global equities extend declines FED delivered an emergency interest rate cut Gold traded below 1500 USD/t.oz Global Equity Markets plunged...
During Monday’s session we can observe elevated volatility on financial markets, especially on stocks and commodities. Gold and silver prices fell...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
Europe, US stalls over the virus threat Fed cuts rates to 0%, launches QE4 Watch out for the Chinese data The darkest macroeconomic scenario...
Panic on global markets continues Fed moves were not enough to calm investors' nerves Fitch downgrades Boeing's (BA.US) rating Over...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 11 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 10 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 10 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 10 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 7 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 17 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 10 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 10 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 8 April 2025
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 4 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 22 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 10 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 11 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 4 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 8 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 10 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 4 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 8 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 8 April 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 10 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 10 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 11 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 8 April 2025
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator