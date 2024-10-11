ECB - decisions' recap
Below we present some key bullet points regarding today’s ECB’s meeting. Measures are supposed to revive the economy amid coronavirus outbreak,...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Wall Street set to open significantly lower US500 tests 2,600 pts Uber and Lyft trade lower on weaker demand Markets remain...
European Central Bank left rates unchanged today. However, the Bank announced new long-term refinancing operations in an attempt to provide the market...
Oil prices plummeted after Saudi Arabia and Russia started price war Shares of US oil companies dived Enormous debt pile poses risk...
Bitcoin once again proves that it is not a safe haven asset. The most famous cryptocurrency drops over 20% today and is trading at the lowest level since...
European stock markets plummet on travel ban DE30 breaks below 10,000 pts Lufthansa (LHA.DE) tests 2016 low European markets...
Donald Trump announced a ban on travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days. The decision triggered a massive plunge on stock markets. US...
Markets plummet on travel ban news Investors await ECB rate decision Equity markets experienced another massive sell-off after Donald...
President Trump was expected to calm markets but he did exactly the opposite by introducing the 30 day travel ban from Europe. The move will multiply economic...
Coronavirus officially called a pandemic Unexpected rate cut by BoE Global equities keep plunging The outlook for...
Oil: Saudi Arabia and Russia announce increased production amid started price war Saudi Arabia may increase its production even by 2 mbd In...
The latest reading published by EIA (The Energy Information Administration’s) indicates a sharp increase in oil inventories held by U.S. firms. Inventories...
Declines on DE30 stopped at the key support zone (10400 pts), but the main trend remains downward. The index is trading near the aforementioned support...
Global equity markets given up a large portion of their yesterday gains U.S. Cases of coronavirus Surpass 1,000 US500 trades in the middle of the...
European Indices soared on BoE emergency rate cut Adidas shares plunged Dax gained 1.72% European indices opened significantly higher today,...
US markets rise on stimulus hopes CPI data is expected to remain on the same level BOE lowers interest rates. Annual budget release may further...
As the coronavirus spreads central banks are back into action and the Bank of England decided to go into Fed’s footsteps by cutting rates by 50bps...
US indices finished yesterday’s session significantly higher based on stimulus hopes that President Trump pitched a 0% payroll tax rate that would...
