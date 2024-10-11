Daily summary: Gains turn into losses for European indices
White house disappointed the markets European indices drop further Unsuccessful rebound on the stock market Monday brought declines that have...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Panic persists as coronavirus continues to spread worldwide. Here's what the global picture looks like this afternoon: Worldwide 116,460 people...
Coronavirus panic and crash in the oil market led to abnormal movements in the financial markets. Let's take a look at the current technical situation...
Global markets rebound after sharp sell-off Markets are waiting for President Trump's speech Stitch Fix (SFIX.US) lowers revenue forecast Monday...
Global stock markets are attempting to recover from yesterday’s sell-off. S&P 500 futures (US500) has hit an upper trading limit of 5%, preventing...
European indices try to recover from yesterday’s sell-off DAX gains over 3% and approaches 11,000 pts Cypress Semiconductor...
Looking at EURUSD chart, one can see that after yesterday's struggle, the price broke below the lower limit of Overbalance structure. The...
Moods improve on stimulus hopes Donald Trump to hold press conference today API and WASDE data to be released today Moods...
US indices finished yesterday’s session with heavy decline following oil market crash. S&P 500 closed 7.6% lower, Dow Jones dropped 7.79%...
Another bad session for global equity markets Oil price crashes 30% Price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia Some of the traders who have...
Virus spread in Europe triggers recession fears Lower oil is good but it can cause short term troubles China attempts to return to work Throughout...
During today’s opening S&P 500 lost more than 7%, and was trading 19% lower from its historical peak. It is assumed that we are dealing with...
Oil Prices decline the most since 1991 The US Indices suffered another weekly loss despite the emergency intervention of the central bank Huge risk-off...
TD Bank issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
European markets plunge on oil price collapse DE30 bounces higher after test of 10400 pts price zone Lufthansa (LHA.DE) will seek...
Oil price plunge key theme of the day German industrial production jumps in January Wall Street to open 1:30 pm GMT this week Key...
Saudi Arabia cut the price of its oil and started a possible price war with Russia. The move came after OPEC+ failed to agree on output cuts on Friday....
Saudi Arabia slashed its crude price and possibly launched a price war with Russia after OPEC+ talks broke down on Friday. WTI is trading nearly 30% lower...
