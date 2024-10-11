Daily summary: Bearish bias remains on the financial markets
Global equities plunged on Friday Oil prices went down over 7% Strong labor data from US and Canada Corona virus still has the largest impact...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
More
For the first time in six years OPEC talks ended without a deal. Russia has rejected the offer of additional cuts. The price of WTI oil has broken lows...
Coronavirus remains the dominant theme on the markets Data from US labor market did not affect the financial markets S&P500 tests support zone...
The recent reading from the US labor market showed a significant increase compared with market forecasts. The Non Farm Employment Change rise 273k (est....
EURUSD is trading almost 0,8% higher today ahead of key data release from the US labour market. Looking technically at W1 interval the pair is trading...
NFP can top market estimates Strong number could at least stop USD slide Watch out for Canadian data The NFP report is normally a big time...
European markets slump, DAX at the lowest level since August 2019 German factory orders data for January beats expectations US may...
After a weak session yesterday the DE30 failed to rebound at the opening today, flirting with 11600 points, the lowest level since August 2019. The primary...
Coronavirus concerns pressure markets Traders await jobs data from the US and Canada 4 Fed speakers in the afternoon Markets...
US indices finished yesterday’s session significantly lower and erased gains from the day before. S&P 500 dropped 3.39%, Dow Jones slumped...
Global equity markets traded lower on Virus anxiety OPEC decides to cut Oil production Gold prices are rising due to coronavirus concerns On...
GBPUSD is trading at the key resistance zone. The area near 1,2920 handle is marked with the 38,2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent downward move and...
· US futures point to a lower opening · Inovio (INO.US) stock up on...
Big Tech companies were drivers of US stock market rally in 2019 Coronavirus outbreak hits supply chains Mass cancellation of tech...
Societe Generale issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on AUDUSD with the following levels: Entry...
According to latest reports, OPEC delegates agreed to cut output by an additional 1.5 million barrels per day. Oil price jumped on the news and Brent tested...
According to a Bloomberg report, HSBC evacuated its research department and part of the trading floor in the London office amid growing concerns over the...
Markets love monetary easing. There’s a broad consensus that a 11-year old bull market on Wall Street has been greatly supported by the Fed’s...
European markets give up early gains Barnier to brief investors on EU-UK trade talks progress Merck (MRK.DE) sees limited impact...
