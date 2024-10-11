USDCAD - recommendation from JPMorgan
JPMorgan issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels Entry...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
European indices rally on stimulus hopes DE30 tests 23.6% retracement of recent plunge Volkswagen (VOW3.DE) plans to launch all-electric...
G7 coronavirus response in the spotlight Numerous central bankers on the agenda “Super Tuesday” will be held today Asian...
US indices finished yesterday’s session with massive gains on hopes that G7 leaders will provide fiscal and monetary stimulus. S&P 500...
Mixed session in Europe following last week’s dramatic sell-off US stocks try to recover Shocking figures from the...
The latest ISM Manufacturing PMI in the U.S. stood at 50.1 - slightly below market expectations (est. 50.5). The figure indicates a modest decline compared...
AUDUSD launched a week with a bearish price gap but a recovery attempt can be spotted. The pair bounced off the 161.8% Fibonacci retracement of the upward...
US futures point to a lower open today 3M (MMM.US) to provide 35 million facemasks a month Gilead (GILD.US) acquires Forty Seven...
China releases virus impacted data – and it’s bad! Could Italy be the next Greece? Where was the US economy in February? Asia...
European markets struggle to hold onto early gains DE30 jumps above 12,000 pts and drops below 11,900 pts later on Volkswagen (VOW3.DE)...
Stock markets launched a new week significantly higher with DAX jumping back above the 12,000 pts handle. Recovery is being fuelled by hopes major central...
Markets rise as investors hope for central banks’ action US ISM expected to drop but hold above expansion-contraction threshold RBA...
Asian equities rebound with US futures after some central banks hinted stimulus may be coming. Nikkei added 0.95%, Shanghai Composite is trading...
Coronavirus in roughly 50 countries Equities and commodities plunge on coronavirus fears Global markets heading for its worst week...
Precious metals were holding ground well earlier this year but while they are often seen as safe haven assets, this is not the case today. Gold is down...
US futures point to lower open at Wall Street Dow Jones tests support zone at 25350 pts Big Lots (BIG.US) slumps after issuing...
A panic sell-off can be observed on the stock markets this week. US indices keep moving lower day after day. The nearest key resistance for US500 index...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the AUDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following...
