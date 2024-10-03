UK jobs data supports BOE rate cut, and Vodafone shares rise after earnings
The labour market data in the UK for March and April suggests that the jobs market is softening, the unemployment rate is ticking up mildly, and the claimant...
Market news
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
European indices set for flat opening US PPI inflation for April, German ZEW index for May Fed Chair Powell to take part in discussion with ECB...
UK jobs report for March was released today at 7:00 am BST. Report was expected to show a small employment gain as well as an uptick in unemployment rate....
Wall Street indices traded mixed yesterday - S&P 500 dropped 0.02%, Dow Jones declined 0.21% while Nasdaq and small-cap Russell 2000 added around...
Inflation expectations in the US are rising in the short to medium term. The Fed's Consumer Expectations Survey, released, suggests that inflation...
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Data Center today released the April 2024 Survey of Consumer Expectations. According to the report, expectations...
Credit Agricole has issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following...
The first Wall Street trading session of a new week is marked with a strong rally on shares associated with 2021 memestock mania. GameStop rallies over...
While global blue-chip stocks may have seen muted moves ahead of key economic data releases later this week, GameStop, the video-game maker, has seen its...
Wall Street starts new week of trading higher Meme stocks and Apple the main topics of the day BofA downgrades shares of Penn Entertainment Wall...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. MUFG recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Wall Street earnings season for Q1 2024 is slowly heading to a close, with the majority of large US companies having already reported their results. Nevertheless...
Bitcoin gains 2.30% and is testing the resistance level at $63,000 again. After a relatively weaker opening at the start of the day, the price of BTC even...
This week, the EUR/USD pair will be in the spotlight as important data about the American economy is released. Investors will be closely monitoring the...
Today is a relatively light day in terms of macroeconomic publications. There are no events scheduled on the calendar that could have a more significant...
The world’s major central banks are data-dependent, which means that traders and investors have to watch the key data releases that are coming out...
Asia-Pacific indices are having a mixed session. Japan's Nikkei 225 index (-0.20%) and the FTSE China A50 index (-0.40%) are losing slightly....
Indices in the USA end the day around their opening levels. After a slight gains at the start of the session, the gains were then partially given...
The second phase of Friday's trading session on international financial markets brings a deterioration in investor sentiment. The US dollar regained...