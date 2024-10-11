Top three charts of the week: GOLD, US500, BITCOIN
GOLD Despite a panic sell-off which can be observed on the stock market, gold price is erasing recent upward move. On one hand, it may be an opportunity...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Rout on the global stock market continues DAX tests 11800 pts handle, the lowest level since end-Q3 2019 BASF (BAS.DE) warns of a...
Early European trade sees a recovery attempt following a carnage during the Asian session but so far all these recoveries were traps for the bulls. For...
Markets in panic mode Inflation data from France, Italy, Germany and the United States Central bankers may offer hints on potential...
US indices followed into footsteps of their European peers and plummeted yesterday. S&P 500 and Dow Jones closed 4.42% lower while Nasdaq dropped...
Virus panic is spreading through the markets US500 tested 3000 level before recovering EURUSD near 1.10 amid stimulus hopes A spread of coronavirus...
The US open did not stop the fear among investors – instead the sell-off only accelerated. Even the good news seem to be bad as the Best Buy CEO...
US futures point to an over 1% bearish gap at session open Gilead (GILD.US) set to surge another 5% at the open Microsoft (MSFT.US)...
OIL.WTI is continuing its march lower after breaking below $49.4 handle. From a technical point of view, bears seem to be in advantage now. Oil market...
Coronavirus scares investors all around the World Biotechs race to develop cure for the virus WHO hints at a potential, effective...
Coronavirus continues to pressure stocks DE30 retests key support at 12500 pts Munich Re (MUV2.DE) announced share buyback programme European...
Markets remain in turmoil as the virus spread doesn’t leave breathing space for the bulls. In our special report released yesterday we highlighted...
Coronavirus concerns exert pressure on stocks Revised US GDP data for Q4 2019 A lot of ECB speakers scheduled to speak Markets...
US indices finished yesterday’s session with moderate losses. S&P 500 closed 0.38% lower, Dow Jones dropped 0.46% but Nasdaq gained 0.17%....
Coronavirus cases across 37 countries Mixed feelings in Europe, US stocks open higher U.S. new home sales surge Global...
Wall Street futures point to a green open Russell 2000 at the 200-session moving average Beyond Meat (BYND.US) to open higher on...
South Africa released a budget plan. The plan sees debt-to-GDP ratio rising reaching 78% in 2027-2028 and economic growth accelerating beyond 2021. The...
EURUSD launched upward correction after bouncing off the 127.2% exterior retracement. However, the pair reached key resistance zone today, marked with...
