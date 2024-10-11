GBPJPY - recommendation from Societe Generale
Societe Generale issued a recommendation for the GBPJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
More
DAX extends weekly drop to over 7% Lufthansa (LHA.DE) freezes hiring amid demand squeeze Norbert Winkeljohann to take over as Chairman...
For the majority of equity market, year 2019 was very strong despite generally weak global economy, and 2020 has seen a continuation of this pattern. Despite...
Recovery attempt did not work in the market during the European opening as South Korea reported 115 coronavirus cases across the country. Markets fear...
Markets remain in risk-off moods WTI tries to break back above $50 ahead of DOE data Several ECB members scheduled to speak Markets...
US indices experienced another steep sell-off yesterday. S&P 500 closed 3.03% lower, Nasdaq dropped 2.77% and Dow Jones declined 3.15%. Russell...
Global financial markets remain on edge Equities falling around the world Safe havens plummeting following yesterday’s...
Gold market launched today’s session with a downward move. However, buyers managed to halt declines at the $1633 handle. The violet area on the chart...
Wall Street futures point to a green open US500 finds support at the lower limit of Overbalance structure Mastercard (MA.US) lowers...
Oil Oil pulled back amid spike in new coronavirus cases. Demand concerns remain key driver Outbreaks in South Korea and Italy show that...
In spite of a higher opening today, European stock market indices turned lower and continued sell-off, fuelled by coronavirus concerns. The German DE30...
European stocks opened higher and pulled back later on DE30 tests zone at 13000 pts RWE to develop floating wind turbines with Spanish...
Nordea issued a recommendation for the AUDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
CB consumer confidence expected to improve in February European futures point to green open Home Depot to report earnings as the...
US indices plummeted yesterday as markets took note of surge in new coronavirus cases outside China. Dow Jones had the worst day in 2 years and dropped...
Panic-driven selling on global stock markets Coronavirus spreads beyond China A strong demand for safe havens Monday...
Global stock markets are in freefall mode today. The major European indices started the day with significant bearish gaps. The Italian index opened 3.5%...
Futures point to a carnage at Wall Street open Bernie Sanders wins Democratic Party primaries in Nevada Buffett does not see current...
