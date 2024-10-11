EURUSD - recommendation from SEB
SEB Group issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Group recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
European stocks pull back on coronavirus concerns MTU Aero Engines (MTX.DE) hints that outlook may change due to coronavirus Fresenius...
The Australian dollar wasn’t impressed by the local NFP report that showed a bit higher than expected employment gain but also a rise in the unemployment...
UK retail sales data due in the morning ECB minutes unlikely to be a market moving event Moods on the financial markets can be labelled...
Wall Street indices had a strong session yesterday. S&P 500 added 0.47%, Dow Jones gained 0.40% and Nasdaq surged 0.87%. Russell 2000 jumped...
Minutes from January Fed meeting showed that bankers see current monetary policy “appropriate for a time” which should help support growth...
Stock indices rebound following yesterday’s pessimistic moods Gold prices keep rising Oil prices surge over 2% On...
USDJPY extends to a new session high. The pair reached the local resistance which is marked with 127.2% Fibonacci retracement. In case of correction move,...
Wall Street set to open higher FOMC minutes release at 7:00 pm GMT, Democratic debate at 2:00 am GMT (Thursday) Boeing (BA.US) finds...
OIL.WTI Latest rebound on the oil market suggests that the downward move is coming to an end. The declines were halted slightly below the key support...
Record levels on Wall Street do not stop precious metals, typical safe haven assets, from forging a rally on their own. Another day of bond price gains...
The Central Bank of Republic of Turkey announced the latest monetary policy decision at 11:00 am GMT. The Bank cut rates by 50 basis points, to 10.75%....
European stocks trade higher on Wednesday DE30 tests 50-hour moving average Covestro (1COV.DE) expects 2020 to be a challenging year Stocks...
TD Bank issued a recommendation for the GBPCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
FOMC minutes and a lot of Fed speakers CBRT expected to cut rates UK inflation seen accelerating in January 8:30 am GMT -...
US indices finished yesterday’s session lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.29% while Dow Jones declined 0.56%. However, Nasdaq managed to recover...
Stock markets down amid Apple’s warning EUR/USD at 34-month low Gold breaks above $1,600.00 Tuesday brought...
For the past few days investors wondered whether gold prices will reach $1600 level. Today the yellow metal managed to break above the $1600 resistance...
