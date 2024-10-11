US OPEN: Revenue warning from Apple sets the tone for markets
Wall Street futures point to a lower open Apple (AAPL.US) doesn’t expect to meet revenue guidance this quarter Franklin Resources...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
There’s no relief for the euro – the currency is down for the 5th straight trading day against the dollar and the EURUSD has just broken 1.08,...
Coronavirus is dominating market theme in 2020 Capital goods, autos and materials stocks seen losing on the outbreak Tech stocks...
AUDUSD trades lower today following the RBA minutes release. The pair bounced off the upper limit of Overbalance structure and is trading near 2019 and...
European indices open significantly lower on Tuesday Deutsche Boerse (DB1.DE) expects net revenue growth to surpass 5% in 2020 European...
UK wage growth expected to slow Speeches of RBNZ and Riksbank Governor Walmart to report earnings ahead of session open Traders...
Moods on the global equity markets are poor following Apple’s warning. The US company said it is not expecting to meet revenue guidance this...
PBOC helps the markets by injecting additional liquidity Japanese economy fell by a staggering 6.3% YoY Bitcoin now trading...
Bitcoin launched a week with a dive lower. The cryptocurrency is now trading at the key support level - the lower limit of Overbalance structure that coincides...
Japan takes the hit from the tax hike February PMIs the first check on the virus impact US output shrinks again Asia – tax hike burden...
European indices start week higher but pullback after session launch DE30 tests the upper limit of the long-term upward channel Bayer...
Solid gains enjoyed by Chinese equities today led to a higher opening in Europe. Indices from the Old Continent trimmed gains in the first hour of the...
Holidays in US and Canada Japan’s GDP slumps in Q4 2019 4 central banks to release minutes this week The key macro...
Chinese indices advance at the start of a new week after China injected short-term funds into the financial system in order to maintain ample liquidity...
Markets without optimism German economy stagnates Gold prices surge following in-line US retail sales data This week...
Despite a lower volatility, the main trend on EURUSD remains downward. Looking at the H1 interval, one can see that the price one again bounced off the...
Bitcoin is trading above a key level Ethereum accelerated upward move Bitcoin reached the highest level since October 26 yesterday. The...
US futures point to small gain at cash session open Nvidia (NVDA.US) Q4 EPS jumps over 100% YoY Expedia (EXPE.US) sees double-digit...
