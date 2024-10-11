BREAKING: US retail sales match estimates, EURUSD unimpressed
The US retail sales data for January was released at 1:30 pm GMT. The report showed following figures: Retail sales: +0.3% MoM (expected: +0.3%...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
The US dollar is holding steady against the euro ahead of the US retail sales data release (1:30 pm GMT). January’s retail sales report is expected...
Citi issued a recommendation for the CHFJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
European stocks trade mixed on Friday Wirecard (WDI.DE) reported preliminary 2019 results Daimler (DAI.DE) to recall around 300 thousand...
US retail sales and Michigan sentiment scheduled for today GDP data from euro area and Poland to be released in the morning Coronavirus...
US session yesterday was a volatile one. Major indices opened lower, recovered but ultimately finished slightly lower. Dow Jones plunged 0.43%, S&P...
Coronavirus fears hit the market sentiment Stock indices launched a correction move EURUSD plunged below 1.0850 EURGBP is trading near December...
Futures point to lower open on Wall Street Kraft Heinz says it made significant progress in ongoing turnaround Tesla to offer $2...
US CPI data for January was released at 1:30 pm GMT. The headline price growth accelerated from 2.3% YoY in December to 2.5% YoY in January (exp. 2.4%...
S&P 500 earnings growth turned positive Revenue growth stands at around 4% YoY so far Big Tech is major driver of earnings and...
EURUSD plunged to almost 3-year low following a break below 1.09 handle. Despite a bullish candlestick painted on Tuesday on the daily chart, buyers did...
Standard Chartered Research issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. Financial Services Company recommends taking a long position on the...
European indices pull back as coronavirus cases surge DE30 pulls back below 13700 pts Carmakers under pressure after dismal sales...
The Chinese mysteriously decided to change the methodology of identifying the virus cases and deaths and suddenly there are over 15k of new cases and even...
US headline CPI expected to accelerate Number of central bankers scheduled to speak today Kraft Heinz, PepsiCo and NVIDIA among today’s...
US indices had another strong session yesterday with Dow Jones adding 0.94%, Nasdaq rallying 0.90% and S&P 500 gaining 0.65%. Russell 2000 closed...
Global stocks tend to rally Disappointing euro area industrial production Crude oil inventories rise - oil prices up roughly 3% Yet...
Wall Street futures point to a green open Lyft disappoints with lack of profit guidance change CVS Health reported better-than-expected...
