Technical alert: GBPUSD
We have noted in yesterday's technical alert that GBPUSD may benefit from the inverse head and shoulders pattern. After breaking above the neckline,...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
BITCOIN returns above $10000 DE30 at fresh record highs EURUSD bounced higher after testing 2019 lows EURUSD EURUSD has a poor start to...
Reserve Bank of New Zealand left rates unchanged at today’s meeting but signalled that no rate cut is coming this year. NZD caught a bid following...
European stocks with another higher opening DAX breaks above 13700 pts handle for the first time in history BMW (BMW.DE) to cut CO2...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
Second day of Powell’s hearings in Congress Riksbank expected to leave rates unchanged Cisco Systems and CVS Health among today’s...
US indices rallied during yesterday’s session but gave back most of the gains by the end of the day. S&P 500 finished 0.17% higher, Nasdaq...
US stocks at new all-time highs UK’s economy stagnates amid Brexit EUR/USD breaks below 1.0900 support level Coronavirus...
Cocoa Cocoa price has increased significantly since the end of December, reaching local highs from 2018 The price has increased by over...
Another strong opening of the US session with both US500 and US100 surging to new all-time highs propels the DE30 to the highest level in history as well....
US futures point to Wall Street indices opening at record highs T-Mobile and Sprint receive green light to merge Slack Technologies...
GBPUSD jumped higher following the release of UK data earlier today. However, the pair didn’t manage to break above the neckline of the inverse head...
European markets open higher on Tuesday DE30 retests all-time highs Daimler (DAI.DE) cuts dividend by over 70% European shares...
Risk-on moods returned to the markets and helped US Nasdaq push above 9500 pts handle for the first time in history. European indices are also enjoying...
Crucial UK data to be released in the morning Powell to testify before House panel Number of central bankers scheduled to speak today 10:30...
US indices finished yesterday’s session higher with S&P 500 gaining 0.73% and Dow Jones adding 0.60%. Nasdaq rallied 1.13% Upbeat...
Coronavirus death toll surpasses fatalities from SARS epidemic Asian indices fell, mixed feelings in Europe. US dollar remains...
China attempts work resumption Strong NFP boosts the US dollar Ugly manufacturing data from Germany Asia – will China be able to return...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
