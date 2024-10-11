Technical alert: EURUSD
Looking at the EURUSD chart from a technical point of view, one can see that the buyers managed to halt declines at the key support zone at 1.10 USD. The...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
European shares gain on China’s plans to reduce tariffs DE30 pulls back towards support after morning bounce Allianz (ALV.DE)...
Uber and Twitter to report earnings today RBA Governor Lowe and ECB President Lagarde to speak today Czech National Bank expected...
Risk-on rally continues on the global financial markets after reports surfaced saying that China plans to halve tariffs on $75 billion of US goods...
Unconfirmed coronavirus treatment Major indices keep surging Oil prices up almost 4% Astonishing ADP data from the US Another...
Oil prices jumped by more than 4% on Wednesday due to the fact that scientists have developed a drug against the fast-spreading coronavirus. Looking technically...
ISM Non-Manufacturing Index in the US for January rises to 55.5. The published data turned out to overcome the expectations (55.1). The highest surge regards...
Stock futures gain on stellar ADP and coronavirus treatment hopes Donald Trump expected to be acquitted by Senate today Ford (F.US)...
US employment change estimates for January were released by ADP at 1:15 pm GMT. The report showed US employment increasing by 291k jobs in January, the...
Tesla enjoys parabolic rally OIL price hits a 1-year low AUDUS bounced off the key support Tesla Tesla share price has more than doubled...
Stocks jump on coronavirus treatment rumours DE30 jumps above 13400 pts and reaches new weekly high Infineon (IFX.DE) surges on quarterly...
Indices around the world continue to surge today being led by technology and construction sectors. Risk-on moods received a boost after reports on alleged...
ISM and ADP reports among today’s highlights A lot of ECB members scheduled to speak General Motors to report earnings today 8:55...
US indices surged during yesterday’s session. S&P 500 closed 1.5% higher, Dow Jones gained 1.44% and Nasdaq rallied 2.1%. Upbeat moods...
US stock rally Tesla as the biggest sensation Coronavirus still spreading at a rapid pace Investors with exposure to the US stock market may...
Oil: Oil prices plunged below 50 USD per barrel (WTI) and 55 USD per barrel (Brent) amid expected decline in China’s demand It...
Tuesday sees a continuation of absolutely wild rally on Tesla (TSLA.US) stock that is 40% up in just two days, over 110% since the beginning of the year...
US indices set to open over 1% higher today Tesla (TSLA.US) set to open near $900 handle Earnings report from Alphabet (GOOGL.US)...
