Special report: How hard will coronavirus hit?
The coronavirus outbreak in China is the key theme on the financial markets these days. While it spreads fear across China, market reaction has been limited...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
More
The coronavirus outbreak in China is the key theme on the financial markets these days. While it spreads fear across China, market reaction has been limited...
AUDUSD launched recovery after today’s RBA interest rate decision. The pair bounced off the key support zone, that is marked with previous price...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
European indices surge as declines in China are halted DE30 breaks above local market geometry and continues to surge Lufthansa (LHA.DE)...
Stocks in Europe benefit from upbeat moods seen during US and Asian trading sessions and surge on Tuesday. Investors seem to look past the mounting number...
Trump to deliver State of the Union address overnight Semi-important readings from UK, EU and the US Walt Disney and Ford Motor among...
US indices finished yesterday’s session higher with Nasdaq rallying 1.34%. S&P 500 added 0.73% while Dow Jones gained 0.51%. Small-cap...
China’s stock market opens after an extended Lunar New Year Coronavirus gets worse Pound sterling takes a beating Better...
GBPUSD is trading today lower due to Borish Johnson’s threat about UK-EU negotiations and better release of ISM data from US. The pair erased recent...
US stocks have started the cash session in upbeat moods following an indecisive European session, and are on track to recover some of Friday’s losses....
US futures point to a green open on Wall Street Nasdaq (US100) bounces off the 9000 pts mark Alphabet (GOOGL.US) to release earnings...
Boris Johnson repeated his threat of walking away from negotiations with the EU in case Brussels sticks to demands on key issues. Comments came shortly...
Profits in China set for a deep dive EMU economy weaker than hoped Investors hope to see a strong NFP report in the US Asia – investors...
European equities recover at the beginning of a new week DE30 bounces off the lower limit of the Overbalance structure Siemens Healthineers...
January’s ISM release is a highlight of the day Final PMIs from Europe and US Alphabet (GOOGL.US) to release earnings after...
Stock market in China reopened after a holiday break. Shanghai index plunges almost 8% after sinking to as low as -9%. Chinese authorities imposed...
Friday started in decent moods after strong earnings from US tech stocks but ends in an uncontrolled panic, especially in Europe where stocks tank between...
EURUSD is trading higher today. After bouncing off the support zone at 1.1000, an upward correction started. Should the current sentiment prevail, the...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 11 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 10 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 10 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 10 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 7 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 17 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 10 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 10 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 8 April 2025
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 4 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 22 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 10 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 11 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 4 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 8 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 10 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 4 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 8 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 8 April 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 10 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 10 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 11 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 8 April 2025
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator