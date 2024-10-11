US OPEN: Amazon set to surge at session launch
US futures point to a lower opening US2000 eyes a break below 1640 pts mark Amazon (AMZN.US) surges in premarket trade as earnings...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
A pack of the US data was released at 1:30 pm GMT. PCE inflation for December matched estimate and accelerated to 1.6% YoY. Reading for November has been...
Cryptocurrencies gain amid coronavirus concerns Bitcoin breaks above $9000 mark Litecoin breaks above the upper limit of the Overbalance...
SEB Group issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Group recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with the following...
Italian and French economies contracted in Q4 2019 DE30 tests key zone at 13150 pts Bayer (BAYN.DE) gains on positive glyphosate...
US indices soared higher yesterday on good earnings reports from tech stocks but that mood hasn’t translated to the European session. Obviously the...
CPI and GDP releases from Europe US PCE, spending and income data due today Brexit day A lot of key data from the EU member...
Wall Street indices managed to recover from a drop at the open and finished yesterday’s session higher. S&P 500 added 0.31%, Dow Jones...
AUDUSD sinks today above 0.5 percent. From a technical point of view, the downward move has accelerated after a break below the 0.6850 handle. Currently,...
US indices set to open lower on virus concerns Facebook (FB.US) slumps pre-market as user growth in North America disappoints Tesla...
The Q4 US GDP matched expectations of 2.1% annualized growth but the details of the report are weak. Real consumer spending increased by 1.8% (3.2% in...
Oil Airlines suspend flights to China amid coronavirus outbreak New virus is spreading faster than a similar SARS virus in the previous...
The Bank of England decided to hold interest rates unchanged at today’s meeting with a number of dissenters to the decision remaining at 2. The Bank...
European markets take a dive as virus concerns return DE30 moves back above the upward trendline Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) reports annual...
GBP traders await Bank of England decision US GDP and German CPI among releases to watch Amazon and Coca-Cola report Q4 earnings 12:00...
We are in the midst of the earnings season in the US and at least judging from market reactions it looks positive so far: Apple, Microsoft and Tesla rallied...
US indices finished yesterday’s session mixed in spite of a higher opening. S&P 500 closed 0.9% lower while Dow Jones added 0.04% and Nasdaq...
US Indices move up for the second day AUD down despite higher inflation FOMC adjusts IOER rate, little market reaction Key reports still ahead Normally...
