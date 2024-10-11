BREAKING: Stocks close to daily highs after the FOMC decision
The Fed decided to maintain key interest rate – in line with expectations but the IOER rate has been increased by 5 bps to 1.6%. The Fed will continue...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
More
The Fed decided to maintain key interest rate – in line with expectations but the IOER rate has been increased by 5 bps to 1.6%. The Fed will continue...
The FOMC will announce its decision today at 7pm GMT and president Powell will take the stage 30 minutes later. January is a so-called “off”...
Oil market has been trading in a downward trend since 8th January. The price rebounds from the upper limit of Overbalance structure today. This...
US stock market set to open higher, US2000 finds support at 1650 pts General Electric (GE.US) surges in pre-market trading on earnings beat Boeing...
US30 recovers from recent declines GBPUSD struggles with 1.30 USD handle OIL.WTI rebounds from key support zone at $51 US30 Let’s...
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. The Group recommends taking a short pending position on the pair...
Three new coronavirus cases confirmed in Germany DE30 rebounds but faces resistance at 13375 pts Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) breaks to...
Bank of America issued a recommendation for the AUDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
In spite of new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Germany, European stock market indices add to Tuesday’s gains on Wednesday. Semiconductor stocks...
FOMC rate decision at 7:00 pm GMT Polish 2019 GDP to be released in the morning Tesla (TSLA.US) among companies reporting earnings...
US indices enjoyed strong gains yesterday as investors looked past virus concerns. S&P 500 finished 1.01% higher, Dow Jones added 0.66% and Nasdaq...
Indices attempt to move higher Strong US data help the dollar Silver prices tumble Tuesday was very lively on the markets – indices were...
Wall Street set for a strong opening Nasdaq (US100) climbs back above the 9000 pts mark Pfizer, 3M and United Technologies reported...
European stocks erase early jump, DAX trades lower on the day DE30 tests support zone at 13150 pts SAP (SAP.DE) declines after reporting...
In a world of trillion dollar valuations on Wall Street, market participants are rarely stunned at a “mere” $100 billion company valuation....
SEB Group issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Group recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
GBPUSD launched today’s session lower. The pair is testing key support - the lower limit of the Overbalance structure at 1.3015 handle. However,...
Durable goods orders and consumer confidence data from the United States Hungarian central bank to leave rates unchanged Apple (AAPL.US)...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 11 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 10 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 10 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 10 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 7 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 17 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 10 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 10 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 8 April 2025
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 4 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 22 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 10 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 11 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 4 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 8 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 10 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 4 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 8 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 8 April 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 10 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 10 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 11 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 8 April 2025
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator