ECB summary: Lagarde offers a ray of hope for more easing
ECB sees slightly better data in line with expectations Policy review will not impact decisions this year Markets nervous as the Chinese virus spreads The...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
US futures point to a slightly lower opening on Wall Street ECB President Lagarde holds post-meeting press conference 2 Dow Jones...
The ECB decided to maintain interest rates unchanged at its first meeting this year, a decision that was broadly anticipated. Traders hope that ECB president...
Nasdaq surged almost 38% last year 5 biggest tech stocks make up almost 20% of S&P 500 market cap Good business performance support...
Gold price struggles with a key short-term support. Market bounced off the lower limit of the Overbalance structure this morning but after a brief jump...
Deutsche Bank issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with the following...
European indices move lower as coronavirus concerns return DE30 attempts to hold above support at 13440 pts Hochtief (HOT.DE) sinks...
ECB and Norges expected to leave rates unchanged today Oil may overlook inventories data amid ongoing turmoil Intel, Procter &...
A decision from Chinese authorities to close the Wuhan city in order to prevent further spreading of the coronavirus had a massive impact on the oil market....
US indices finished yesterday’s session mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.03%, Nasdaq added 0.14% while Dow dipped 0.03%. Tesla rallied 4.09% yesterday,...
Elon Musk might still be some years away from sending people to Mars but a stock price of his Tesla surging like a SpaceX rocket. The stock (TSLA.US) is...
DAX, Nasdaq and S&P 500 paint fresh record highs CAD plunges after BoC decision OIL trades under pressure on demand concerns Sentiment...
The Bank of Canada announced the first interest rate decision of the year at 3:00 pm GMT. The Bank left rates unchanged as expected but the statement caused...
US futures point to a green open as virus concerns wane Russell 2000 (US2000) eyes retest of key resistance Market capitalization...
GBPUSD is trading higher following the release of solid UK data earlier today. The pair jumped towards the key resistance marked with the upper limit of...
USDJPY Let’s start today’s analysis with the USDJPY currency pair. Taking a look at the pair from a broader perspective, one can spot an...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
Trump repeats EU car tariff threat DE30 paints fresh all-time high but fails to hold the gains Preliminary 2019 results from Daimler...
