BREAKING: DE30 soars to all-time highs
A return of Wall Street yesterday quickly dispelled virus fears and pushed US stocks towards fresh highs. While investors could get used to Wall Street...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
More
A return of Wall Street yesterday quickly dispelled virus fears and pushed US stocks towards fresh highs. While investors could get used to Wall Street...
Bank of Canada expected to leave rates unchanged today Ursula von der Leyen to address World Economic Forum today Johnson & Johnson...
US indices were testing record highs yesterday but ultimately finished the session lower. Dow Jones was the top laggard as it closed 0.52% lower....
Wall Street once again ignores external fears US100 hits all-time highs ahead of the earnings OIL plunged lower before recovering It was a rollercoaster...
US futures point to lower opening as risk-off moods prevail US100 bounces off the support zone ranging around 9110 pts IBM (IBM.US)...
Platinum Platinum prices breaks above the $1000/ounce mark for the first time since January 2018 Precious metal tests limits of the trading...
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. MUFG recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following...
Stocks in Europe drop as concerns over spread of coronavirus mount DE30 pulls back after reaching fresh two-year high Commerzbank...
Gold found itself under selling pressure at the beginning of the European session. Looking at M30 interval, one can see that the price broke below the...
Labour market reports from Poland and the United Kingdom IBM (IBM.US) and Netflix (NFLX.US) to report results after session close Trump...
The Chinese indices (CHNComp, HKComp) plummeted by 2.5% and markets in Japan and Korea slid by around 1% on news of coronavirus spread in China and also...
Risk-off moods could be spotted during the Asian trading hours as market took note of spreading coronavirus in China 4 people have died from...
Today is the US holiday and at the same time what it’s called a BlueMonday – the most depressing day of the year. It started a bit that way...
Nordea issued a recommendation for the GBPAUD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
AUDUSD launched a new week slightly lower. Looking at the daily time frame, the pair is trading near the key support at 0.6850. A rebound from the area...
SEB issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. Private banking company recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following...
Investors hope for a recovery in Europe, Asia Decent US data, good start of the year China may run out of fuel Europe – will there be...
South Korea loses top innovator spot to Germany in Bloomberg ranking DE30 pulls back from the 13540 pts handle Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE)...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 11 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 10 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 10 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 10 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 7 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 17 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 10 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 10 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 8 April 2025
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 4 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 22 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 10 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 11 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 4 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 8 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 10 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 4 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 8 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 8 April 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 10 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 10 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 11 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 8 April 2025
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator