AUDUSD - recommendation from Bank of America
Bank of America issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Platinum is one of the best performing markets on Monday morning with gains exceeding 1%. What’s more important, prices are once again in the resistance...
US stock exchanges to remain shut today for holiday BoJ, BoC and ECB to announce rate decisions this week World Economic Forum in...
Oil is the top market mover after the weekend. Brent and WTI trade over 1% higher following supply disruptions at two major producers. Unrest in...
Stocks end the week on a strong footing Mixed US data, nightmare UK sales report USD gains for the second day Friday was another day of risk-taking,...
US indices poised to open higher at fresh records USD gains on solid housing market data Alphabet (GOOGL.US) joins $1 trillion market...
Oil price broke above the upper limit of Overbalance structure yesterday. According to the methodology, a bigger upward correction or even trend reversal...
Cryptocurrencies enjoyed major gains recently DASH more than doubled in value Bitcoin halving could start another bull market Cryptocurrency...
Germany aims to exit coal by 2038, billions in compensations to affected parties DE30 eyes break to fresh 2-year high Bayer (BAYN.DE)...
Retail sales data for December from the United Kingdom was released at 9:30 am GMT. Headline print showed a drop of 0.6% MoM (exp. +0.6% MoM) while gauge...
Friday brings a continuation of market euphoria that spreads to the European markets as well. DE30 is flirting with all-time high and other markets are...
Key retail sales data from the UK Final CPI print for December from euro area US industrial production forecasted to drop in December 9:30...
US indices finished yesterday’s session at fresh record highs. S&P 500 added 0.84% and closed above 3300 pts for the first time in history....
US retail sales, Philly Fed beat esitmates Morgan Stanley beats estimates, raises targets Stocks beat more records A day without fresh records on...
US indices set for a green open today Russell 2000 (US2000) nears key resistance at 1700 pts Morgan Stanley (MS.US) recorded 30%...
US retail sales data for December was released at 1:30 pm GMT and it turned out to be a positive surprise. While the headline gauge came in-line with estimates...
EURUSD struggles with the key resistance area at 1.1163. One should expect elevated volatility at 1:30 PM GMT as retail sales data from the US will be...
S&P 500 kept ignoring weakening earnings forecasts throughout the year US equities look more expensive than they were in 2007 Not...
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey lowered its main rate from 12% to 11.25% today. The move was expected as the Bank continues to lower borrowing...