DE30 erases morning bounce and pulls back below 13450 pts
European car sales jump 21.3% YoY in December DE30 erases morning bounce and pulls back into downward channel RWE (RWE.DE) set to...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
US and China signed the PhaseOne trade deal yesterday and while there is a lot of skepticism in comments, US markets move relentlessly higher and US500...
US retail sales data expected to show increase in December ECB President Lagarde set to speak at 6:00 pm GMT Morgan Stanley (MS.US)...
China and the United States signed a ‘Phase One’ trade deal yesterday. The deal includes commitments from China to end intellectual property...
Looking at the gold chart, the price of this precious metal rebounded today from the resistance at $1557. The level is marked with the upper limit of the...
Europe in red but US hits more records Goldman disappoints with earnings US, China sign trade deal Oil declines after the inventory data Wednesday...
US indices ignored a weak quarterly report from Goldman Sachs and have seen very strong open. US30 moved past 29000 points as Larry Kudlow, top economic...
US indices set to open flat as markets await ‘Phase One’ trade deal details Goldman Sach (GS.US) earnings drop on litigation...
Summary: Gold struggles near the resistance at $1555 Bitcoin surges almost 10% this week Tesla breaks above $500 and continues to rally GOLD Gold...
Citi issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
German Federal Statistical Office released first estimate of 2019 GDP growth DE30 continues to trade below trendline Carmakers and...
Cryptocurrencies are enjoying a stellar start to the year with Bitcoin and other digital assets rising significantly. However, DASH can be considered a...
The UK CPI inflation data for December was released at 9:30 am GMT. The reading showed price growth slowing from 1.5% YoY to 1.3% YoY while markets expected...
TD Bank issued a recommendation for the AUDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
China and the United States to sign trade deal at 4:30 pm GMT German 2019 GDP estimate to be released in the morning Earnings from...
Risk-off moods can be spotted on the global financial markets as China-US tensions are set to remain after signing of ‘Phase One’ trade...
US stocks mostly higher, lifted by Tesla, JP Morgan FX calm, US inflation in line with expectations Cryptocurrecnies soar Tuesday started the earnings...
The cryptocurrency market has definitely got some fresh air this year. Bitcoin price defended the key $6000 barrier and started rising amid Middle East...
