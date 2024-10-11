Risk-on returns as Trump de-escalates Iran tensions
Summary: Trump seems to end escalating tensions with Iran Move sends US100 to new all-time high Oil and Gold tumble back lower ADP...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
More
Summary: Trump seems to end escalating tensions with Iran Move sends US100 to new all-time high Oil and Gold tumble back lower ADP...
An eagerly anticipated speech from Donald Trump has caused a clear market reaction with the US president choosing to avoid any further escalation between...
Summary: US benchmarks to begin little changed Indices bounce after 60 pt decline for US500 Boeing shares called to open lower...
Donald Trump will deliver a statement on Iran at 04:00 pm GMT, a few hours after Iran fired at American military bases in Iraq. The market believes that...
The release of a private measure for US job growth has raised hopes ahead of Friday’s more widely followed NFP report and points to a tightening...
Key support: 0.6850 Key resistance: 0.6930 Looking at the AUDUSD chart, one can see that the price reached the key support at 0.6850 where demand-side...
Gold price has been on the rise for a long time. Gold has gained over the past year in spite of upbeat moods on the global financial markets. Investors...
Summary: Clear risk-off moves after Iran retaliates Initial moves pared however Boeing to drop after Tehran crash There...
European indices decline as markets are scared of possible Middle East war DAX fails to break back above the resistance zone at 13150 pts Lufthansa...
Donald Trump to deliver a statement on Iranian missile attacks ADP employment report to be released in the early afternoon Economic...
A fresh turmoil has been seen on the markets today as investors have been rattled by Iran’s rocket attack on the US military base in Iraq in response...
Iran launched missile attacks on US targets in Iraq. Reports say that around 15-20 ballistic missiles were launched from the Iranian territory. Iran...
Summary: European indices recoup recent losses US benchmarks back near record highs ISM Services tops estimates Technical...
The most widely followed indicator on the US service sector has come in better than expected with the ISM non-manufacturing PMI for December beating consensus...
Key support: 107.70 Key resistance: 108.45 Looking at the USDJPY chart, one can see that the price struggles with the key resistance zone at...
Summary: US500 trading not far from all-time high Markets attempt to shrug off Middle East concerns ISM release (3PM) could be...
Oil Oil pushed higher as tensions in the Middle East increased War near or blockage of the Strait of Hormuz is the key risk for oil market Around...
German car production dropped to 23-year low in 2019 DE30 surge halted at the 200-hour moving average Infineon (IFX.DE) gains on...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 11 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 10 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 10 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 10 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 7 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 17 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 10 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 10 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 8 April 2025
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 4 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 22 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 10 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 11 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 4 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 8 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 10 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 4 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 8 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 8 April 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 10 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 10 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 11 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 8 April 2025
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator