Pound reverses initial declines after Bailey's comments
Pound reverses initial declines after the governor Bailey said, that that the bank is not yet at the point to cut the base rate Other comments: Inflationary...
Market news
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
The Bank of England kept rates on hold on Thursday, however, the interesting part of this meeting was the release of the second Monetary Policy Report...
- BoE decision on interest rates. Actual: 5.25%. Expectations: 5.25%. Previously: 5.25%. Distribution of bankers' votes (hike-hold-lower)....
Sentiment in Europe cools slightly DAX, however, gains 0.4% and struggles to retest historic highs Mercedes-Benz and Vonovia lose after dividend...
ARM Holdings (ARM.US) published fiscal-Q4 2024 earnings report yesterday after close of the market session. While results for the January-March 2024 quarter...
The most important macro event of today's session in all likelihood will be the Bank of England's decision on interest rates. It is widely believed...
Futures point to conservative opening of European cash session Japanese yen gives back gains fueled by verbal FX interventions Investors'...
Yesterday's session on Wall Street somewhat cooled bullish investor sentiment.The technology Nasdaq lost 0.18%, the smaller-cap Russell 2000 fell...
Wall Street indices are trading mostly lower today, snapping a 4-day rally. S&P 500 drops 0.1%, Nasdaq trades 0.3% lower and small-cap Russell 2000...
ARM Holdings (ARM.US) is scheduled to announce its fiscal-Q4 2024 results today after close of the Wall Street session. Report will be closely watched...
Oil is bouncing off 2-month lows, which were reached earlier today. Crude prices was down as much as 2% earlier today, but has fully recovered from and...
Tesla (TSLA.US) launched today's trading with a bearish price gap. The move lower was triggered by a report from Reuters. News agency reported that...
Japanese media, precisely TV Tokyo, informed that Japan has intervened in the FX market last week. Report is based on information from anonymous Japanese...
US Department of Energy (DOE) released an official, weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show an over-million...
Wall Street opens lower US2000 with potential head and shoulders pattern Big post-earnings moves on Arista, Shopify, Reddit and ZoomInfo Wall...
On Thursday at Midday the Bank of England will deliver their second Monetary Policy Report of the year so far. The bank will announce their decision on...
Over the past 13 weeks, Wall Street-listed companies have announced their willingness to buy back more than $383 billion worth of their own shares, the...
Uber Technologies (UBER.US) is taking a hit in US premarket trading today. Stock sinks 7% following release of Q1 2024 earnings report. Company reported...
