European markets attempt to recover
European indices trade higher on Tuesday morning as investors seem to look past tensions in the Middle East. DAX is the best performing European index...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
CPI data from Poland and the euro area to be released in the morning A lot of US data to be released today 9:00 am GMT - Poland,...
Equities continue to recover from Friday’s slump triggered by killing of Iran’s top military officer. Japanese Nikkei finished around...
Summary: Tensions between Iran and the West in focus Gold pulls back after tagging 6-year high Technical overview on Gold Oil.WTI...
Gold RSI of 85.9 one of the highest since 2011 TNOTE divergence delivers potential warning for bulls 1582 seen as potential...
Summary: US indices lower by 0.5-0.7% Geopolitics weighing on sentiment 2nd consecutive red open for S&P500 There’s...
Summary: Escalating Middle Eastern tensions weigh on stocks DE30 falls below psychological 13000 level Bearish 8/21 EMA...
Tensions in the Middle East continue to be the dominant theme for markets at the start of a new week with Oil (+1.8%) prices pushing higher, safe haven...
Summary: Upbeat readings from European service PMIs UK reading: 50.0 vs 49.1 exp GBPUSD holding above $1.31 Today’s...
Tensions in the Middle East continue to be the dominant theme for markets at the start of a new week with Oil prices pushing higher, safe haven assets...
Rate unchanged for longer time unless circumsatnces change A few policymakers raised concerns that keeping rates low for a long time could exacerbate...
US indices look like a bulletproof vehicle, rolling past all the obstacles. Despite the shock from the US attack in Iraq that caused a spike in oil prices...
Summary: Oil spikes as Iranian military leader killed Can Iran cause another oil shock? EIA inventories show huge drop Gold...
The weekly crude oil inventories from the US have shown a bumper drawdown, with the EIA release keeping the markets well supported, not far from 4-month...
The ISM manufacturing PMI for December came in at 47.2 below both the prior reading of 48.1 and the consensus forecast, which called for 49.0. This marks...
Summary: US indices bounce after earlier declines This morning US500 fell around 55 pts (1.8%) ISM manufacturing PMI (3PM GMT)...
Tensions in the Middle East are on the rise United States conducted a pre-emptive strike aimed at high-profile Iranian officials at the airport in Baghdad,...
DE30 declines 2.2% on Middle East tensions Bulls try to defend the key support DE30 now negative for the year It looked unlikely just yesterday but...
Summary: US assassinate top Iranian military leader Oil rises over 3% Stocks slide and Gold gains The...
